At least 17 people dead in a killing spree in Nova Scotia
Late Sunday morning, the suspect was intercepted at Enfield, a municipality located approximately 35 kilometres north-west of the city centre of Halifax. The stage was surrounded by half a dozen police vehicles. A yellow ribbon around the service station and the officers were dealing with a sport utility vehicle, grey.
April 19, 2020 8: 45 am
Updated at 23h52
Michael MacDonald
The Canadian Press
PORTAPIQUE, ns. – At least 17 people, including an RCMP officer, were killed by a shooter who has, at some point, donned a police uniform and drove a fake patrol car during a killing spree in the north of Nova Scotia.
The suspect is also dead. Gabriel Wortman, 51 years old, was shot dead after having been intercepted by officers at Enfield.
The officer Heidi Stevenson is part of the victims. She had 23 years of experience and was the mother of two children. Another officer is recovering from injuries that do not threaten his life, in a hospital.
“We are deeply saddened and in mourning because we lost one of ours”, said the president of the union representing the officers of the RCMP, Brian Saved.
More than the École polytechnique
The commissioner of the RCMP, Brenda Lucki, confirmed to The canadian Press late Sunday night that the number of dead was now 17, surpassing the 14 victims of the slaughter at the École polytechnique in 1989, in Montreal.
The chief superintendent of the RCMP, Chris Leather, had indicated at a press conference earlier in the evening that the investigation was still ongoing and that it was possible to find other bodies.
“We don’t know exactly what the total is, because when I speak to you, the investigation continues in areas of the province that have not yet been explored,” said Mr Leather.
The drama began late on Saturday night in the rural community of Portapique, when gun shots were heard and reported.
The commander unit of the RCMP in Nova Scotia, Lee Bergerman, said that the affected families in the peaceful community were in mourning.
“The impact of the drama will extend from one end to the other of the province,” she said.
The first reports of the shooting came from Portapique, where people have seen the police invade the streets, and advised to lock their doors and stay in their basement.
“Buildings on fire”
The canadian Press, Tim Krochak
Mr. Leather confirmed that officers responded to multiple calls to 911 Saturday night. Upon their arrival, they have found “multiple victims” inside and around a residence of Portapique, without, however, to know the whereabouts of the suspect. He added that there were “several scenes in the sector, including buildings on fire.”
Late Sunday morning, the suspect was intercepted about 90 miles away, in Enfield, a town located about 35 kilometers north-west of the city centre of Halifax. The stage was surrounded by half a dozen police vehicles. A yellow ribbon around the service station and the officers were dealing with a sport utility vehicle, grey.
A body could be seen, lying in the service station.
The prime minister of Nova Scotia, Stephen McNeil, has offered his condolences “to the families of the victims” and called the incident a “acts of violence of the most senseless of the history of our province.”
“I would never have thought of going to get in bed yesterday evening as I lèverais learning the horrific news that a shooter was at large in Nova Scotia,” said Mr. McNeil.
“No words will suffice to console the families affected by what happened during the past 24 hours.”
During the morning, the updates of the police mentioned that Wortman was regarded as dangerous and that it was possible that he either disguised as an RCMP officer and driving a vehicle resembling those of the RCMP.
Mr. Leather said that these details would play an important role in the investigation.
“The fact that this individual had a uniform and a patrol car at its disposal shows certainly that it is not an act of random”, he said.
Gabriel Wortman was denturists in Dartmouth, according to the website of the Society of denturism in the province of Nova Scotia. The photo of the suspect released by the RCMP corresponds to the video images of an individual who has granted an interview on denturism to the network CTV Atlantic in 2014.
An unthinkable tragedy
The resident of Portapique, who spoke with The canadian Press have said they don’t know personally Wortman, or just as a part-time resident, dividing his time between the Halifax region and its properties in the community.
David George Crockett, who lives a three-minute drive from Portapique Beach Road, where the first calls to 911 came in, mentioned that Wortman had already corrected a problem with one of its teeth in him, to Portapique.
“I’m very surprised,” says Mr. Crockett in a brief interview outside his house in the countryside while the sun was setting. “I would never have thought that he would do something like that.”
“From what I knew of him, he was discreet, delicate, and easy to approach. (…) It was very nice. He liked to sometimes make jokes. He seemed normal, not like someone who would do something like that.”
Mr. Crockett stated that the new of the drama, the upset, so that he and his family were already stressed by the pandemic of COVID-19.
“It is very depressing to see someone do that.”
A little further along the road, another neighbor said that Wortman and him were friends until they had a dispute about a property not very far from there.
The neighbor, who declined to give his name, said that Wortman had set fire to an old warehouse which contained property that belonged to him. The man was said to be too overwhelmed by emotions to enter into detail about his relationship with Wortman or what might have motivated his rampage.
Tom Taggart, a consultant who represents the sector of Portapique in the municipality of Colchester, has said her small community is shaken.
“This place is just wonderful and peaceful, and the idea that such a thing could happen here is incredible, he confided in a telephone interview from his home in Bass River, about three kilometres from the area encircled by the police.
“People choose to live here because it is quiet and peaceful, and it is an outright tragedy,” he added.
Mr. Taggart stated that he did not know personally Wortman, but he had discussed it with him a few times on the phone to a variety of municipal issues.
He acknowledged that he knows the whereabouts of the “fabulous house” of Wortman located on the Portapique Beach Road. He stressed that the suspect has numerous other properties in the area, and that he shared his time between Portapique and his office located in Dartmouth.
The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has commented on the situation during his daily press conference on the COVID-19.
“I am wholeheartedly with the people who are affected by this terrible situation, he said. I would like to thank the police for their hard work and the population for its cooperation with the authorities.”