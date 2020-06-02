At least 71 aggressors would have raged at the Mont d’youville
June 2, 2020 17h08
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
At least 71 perpetrators, including 55 nuns of the Sisters of Charity of Quebec would have raged inside the walls of the old orphanage in the Mont d’youville at Beauport.
Since the filing of the class action claim in 2018, not less than 280 former students have contacted the firm, Quessy Henry St-Hilaire to tell their horror story.
At the end of its meetings, the lawyers are now able to identify 71 perpetrators, including 55 nuns, who have inflicted psychological abuse, physical or sexual of children entrusted to their care.
The period covered by the application extends to 1925, the year in which the congregation began to keep an orphanage on the site of the Mont d’youville until 1996. After this date, the management of the orphanage was entrusted to the Centre jeunesse de Québec. The CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale region is pursued in the same way as the Sisters of Charity of Quebec by former students.
Jean Simard and Denis Leclerc are the class action claim on their shoulders. They have been staying at the Mont d’youville in the 1970s.
Mr. Simard has been exposed to hundreds of corrections physical by a former servant lay, John-Anthony O’reilly, who was sentenced in 2010 to two years in prison for assaults on five former students.
Denis Leclerc would have also been assaulted by O’reilly in addition to suffering a sexual assault at the hands of a religious director of the institution.
After several months of pleadings presented by the defendants, the judge Étienne Parent of the superior Court will hear finally the debate by authorization June 16.