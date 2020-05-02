At least one year with the COVID-19
All aspects of the daily lives will be affected by the new coronavirus, even after the déconfinement.
The gradual return to school and work is far to mean a resumption of ” normal life “. The COVID-19 has changed our behaviour and it is now necessary to deconstruct the dread in which this virus has put us to learn how to rub daily. If a second wave is to be expected, better days are a support of the experts polled by The Duty.
According to the government of François Legault, the situation is now ” under control “. The prime minister argues that it satisfied the six criteria set by the world health Organization to go forward with the déconfinement. Quebec has reached the famous summit of the curve, we wanted to flatten it, putting the province on pause last march 15. “What we see is that there are two worlds […] The people who live in residence and the rest of the population,” he argued Tuesday, Mr. Legault, with supporting graphics.
In seven weeks, the coronavirus has spread through all regions of Québec. By the way, the COVID-19 infected so far 28 648 Quebec and killed 2022. It is in the CHSLD, the pandemic has caused a veritable hecatomb. 97 % of all deaths are of persons aged 60 years and older, and 80 % of them were housed in CHSLDS. The prime minister has, however, acknowledged Thursday that the ” margins of maneuver [were] less important to Montreal.” The sending of reinforcements should according to Mr. Legault stabilize the situation, without affecting the availability of beds in the hospitals. If necessary, the dates of resumption for the metropolitan area may be revisited was suggested by Mr. Legault.
The paused in Quebec is nearing completion, leaving you with a déconfinement under surveillance, but especially by steps.
Too early ?
Even if it is done with caution, the déconfinement gradual announced by Quebec in the beginning of the week has been received with more questions than enthusiasm.
In the press conference, the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, recognized that it was a ” risky bet “. He even expressed a ” reluctance of not knowing what is really going to happen “.
Is it too early to submit a plan for the reopening of the schools and the economy ? “I think what we can say is that Quebec is in line with what we observe at the international level “, says Christian Rochefort, professor of nursing at the University of Sherbrooke.
Of course, the reflex of many canadians has been to compare the government’s strategy to those of other provinces and countries.
Several u.s. States have initiated their déconfinement this week, including South Carolina and Georgia, who have even allowed the reopening of restaurants.
New Zealand, who managed to cut himself off from the world, has also initiated a resumption of business on Monday.
Closer to home, Ontario has submitted its plan to reopen in stages, without the trigger immediately.
“Sometimes, we tend to make comparisons with indicators that are not relevant,” says Luc Bonneville, a professor at the University of Ottawa and communications specialist in the field of health.
“There are peculiarities, health, economic, regional, geographical and political factors, which vary from one country to another and from one province to the other,” he adds.
He warns, however, that we must not lose sight of the fact that the public health and epidemiology are not exact sciences.
In fact, everything is a matter of risk management, recalls Roxane Borgès Da Silva, an associate professor at the School of public health of the University of Montreal.
“There will never be a good time. There is always an arbitration, a compromise, to do that, ” said Ms. Borges Da Silva.
The specialist gives the example of the disadvantaged children to whom the school provides a lunch service with a charitable organization. “Is it that we let these children in the home at the expense of their health or is it that we can reopen gradually the schools by taking the risk of contamination and propagation that would potentially be controlled ?” asks she.
This example was also referred to by the prime minister in speaking of the ” balance of convenience “.
“There are much greater risks of depriving them of school for six months as the risk that they are made to run, serious consequences, returning to school […] It is a question of risk assessment. There is nothing perfect, there is nothing 100 % safe in life, but we, we calculate, with the public health, that it is better for the children to return to school, ” said Mr. Legault.
Knowing that we can’t eliminate overnight the virus, you therefore need to learn how to deal with him to avoid further collateral damage.
“The economy, money, health and mental health are [also] determinants of health […] it is not only infectious diseases “, has declared Dr Arruda earlier this week.
“Me, I want to prevent suicides among small business owners, divorces, because it goes bad and violence against children. It is also part of the challenges of health [public] that we need to be able to measure it, ” he added.
The evolution of the situation will be based on the behaviour of citizens. “These are the Québec, the communities themselves who will decide what will happen, depending on whether one decides everyone should respect the rules in place,” notes Luc Bonneville.
Never again as before
The pandemic will leave on its way to significant scars on the lives, personal, social and professional Quebecers. The déconfinement progressive schools and businesses in Quebec does not mean a lifting of the restrictions. Therefore, it is not tomorrow that we will again be able to shake hands, take in the arms, or gather with friends around a good bottle of wine.
Corridors and bathrooms have been built on several streets in the metropolis to ensure a distance between the pedestrians. This isn’t only in the streets of the Plateau-Mont-Royal that the one-way give headaches, but also in the aisles of the grocery store where the rows have been reconfigured to avoid a face-to-face with another client.
“As long as we will not have a vaccine and we won’t have the actual studies on the immunity, we will not be able to resume a normal life. It could take a further two years “, stresses Roxane Borgès Da Silva, an expert in public health.
The binding measures in shops and grocery stores will have to stay in order to avoid raise the curve too quickly.
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
“The natural may return quickly and we can forget that it is not necessary to approach too close to people. The distance of 2 meters, the washing of the hands, the limited number of customers, these are measures that need to be kept if one wishes to control the risk of spreading, ” says Luc Bonneville.
Rub shoulders with the COVID-19 will also mean the introduction of a new accessory in our everyday life : the mask.
Already, many quebec entrepreneurs have shifted their production to supply the demand, not to mention the many shared videos on the social networks that explain how to make one yourself.
The controversy over the wearing of the mask has undoubtedly helped to reassure the population, ” noted Ms. Borges Da Silva. “At the outset, Dr. Arruda said that it was pointless to wear it, and now, it has come to recommend it, while there was already a large number of researchers and experts in the field to say that it took the mask,” says the specialist. “Was it to save the inventory they had in the health care system, and that they would not be stolen by the people ? No idea, but it was difficult to understand, ” she adds.
The challenge for the public authorities will therefore be to ensure that Quebecers continue to implement the recommendations in order to avoid raise the curve too quickly.
“The government has managed to bring about a change of attitude, to advise the public of risks and prevention. If we were to do a survey, it is clear that Quebecers are much better informed about the risks and the mode of propagation of the COVID-19 than they were two months ago, but are they going to change their behavior for years to come ? ” lance Luc Bonneville.
He gives the example of alcohol, or texting at the wheel, major plagues, while, yet, everyone knows the consequences of texting or drinking and take to the road.
Despite the recovery in the quiet of the economy and activities, disasters are to be expected in several sectors. “We can think of aviation. There are people who were traveling for work. It will be necessary to think about how to adapt. Some airlines have announced that they will no longer use the rows in the centre, but the prices of flights will probably explode, ” remarks Ms. Borges Da Silva.
Test, test, test
Quebecers will have a nice follow to the letter the instructions for the first phase of the déconfinement, they will need to remain hypervigilant to the slightest symptoms of the disease.
“If there’s something positive through this whole pandemic is that the population is better informed. If someone is experiencing symptoms of either cough, fever, or breathing difficulties, well I think we all know that it should be put in quarantine. There are just a couple of months, it was not granted “, stresses Luc Bonneville.
To follow the evolution of the virus, the appointment in a clinical screening should, according to many experts, also be accessible as a visit to the dentist or any other specialist.
“In an ideal world, it would have to be able to test the 8.5 million Quebecers that we are to have the curve the more just, but it is impossible, nobody has that ability-there “, says Christian Rochefort, professor of nursing at the University of Sherbrooke.
It should, therefore, expect that Quebec will be able to sample the maximum number of people in whom the disease is most likely to be present.
“There was a time when there were tents to test the people at Place des Arts in Montreal, we could even get there by car,” recalls Mr. Rochefort. “More tests will be available to the greatest number of people, the more we will have an accurate picture of the situation,” he explains.
Ce text is part of our "Outlook" section.
“Of course [we will] test, test, test the population to see how the virus spreads, probably, even, people who are asymptomatic. There will be samples which will be made, ” assured Dr. Arruda.
In Quebec, the number of tests has quickly stagnated, so much so that it was necessary to restrict screening to health workers and patients of NURSING homes.
The government has repeated for several weeks to be able to make 6000 tests per day. However, the number of outcomes revealed on a daily basis revolved more around 5000.
“To ensure control of the epidemic, it will be necessary to increase the capacity to be able to test people, and not just those who have symptoms, but also persons who are asymptomatic “, argues Luc Bonneville.
Aware of the concerns of Quebecers, compared to the déconfinement, the prime minister, Legault has wanted to be reassuring on the ability to screen heavily. “The world health Organization poses six conditions that we are following very closely [in which] to be able to do enough testing, he acknowledged. There, it is up to 6000 tests […] We are going to spend 14 500 tests per day. “
The prime minister also insisted on the respect of the six conditions formulated by the WHO here the expected dates for the reopening of schools and businesses.
“Stores, is expected to [to] reopen on the 11th of may and the schools on may 19, [ … ]. The “go”, then I will not do word games, and will be given only if all the conditions are met before these dates, then the conditions are the same almost everywhere in the world, ” assured Mr. Legault.
Friday, Dr. Arruda has announced the resumption on Monday of the mass screening. Any person with symptoms will be tested, even if it is not working in the health network.
Second wave
The COVID-19 will continue to plunge us into uncertainty.
After more than two months to mix with the virus, Dr. Arruda has stressed this week its deceptive nature. “It’s unfortunate, this virus-there is a traitor […] It is still learning every day and we did not finish, but we can not do more to stay locked up in our houses forever,” said Dr. Arruda on Monday during the press briefing daily.
It will not be surprising if we see the arrival of a second wave, warn experts. “The authorities have been fully explained, the containment was designed as a first step to preserve the health infrastructure,” recalls Christian Rochefort.
The next few months could according to him be punctuated by back-and-forth containment in order to ensure that it can heal the sick.
“We are not in front of a virus such as the flu, which means that forecasts are very difficult to do,” he says.
Dr. Arruda has often used the analogy of the valves of the valve which will be opened and closed according to the curve of the spread of the virus and the evolution of the data.
“We are in uncharted territory and it will be normal that at certain times, some of the remarks may seem contradictory, but we must not lose sight of the fact that the discourse of public health is based on a clinical picture that is currently uncertain,” says Mr. Rochefort.
In the event that the curve is going up quickly, it will not interpret it as a failure, said Mr. Rochefort.
“What we do know, is that one is taken with the disease at least for the next year, then it will continue to have hospital admissions, people in the icu and, unfortunately, death. What we know is in what proportion “, he notes.
We must not lose sight of the fact that the majority of people do not have to risk anything, stresses Roxane Borgès Da Silva.
“Until now, we can see that it is mostly the vulnerable who are victims of trafficking. Generally, people in good health will be on the tile a few days, but pass through “, said the specialist. Moreover, it is for this reason that Quebecers with health problems will need to continue their containment.
According to the latest data unveiled by Quebec, 1684 patients occupy one of the 7000 beds available in the hospitals. According to the ministry of Health and social Services, 1000 beds are available in intensive care. Up to now, the number of patients cared for in these units was around 220.
“The authorities have been fully explained, the containment was designed as a first step to preserve the health infrastructure and there, it is estimated that it is ready to absorb the hospitalizations that will result from the reopening of schools and businesses “, said Ms. Borges Da Silva.
The delicate issue of herd immunity has finally taken the edge after you have sown anxiety and confusion among the population.
“It was awkward to use as an argument, then that they had been asking Quebec to stay at home for almost seven weeks,” said Ms. Borges Da Silva. “There is no evidence on the immunity, so it is important not to believe that because we caught the COVID-19, we are not going to catch it for life. Look at the flu, it comes around every year. Let us not lose sight of the fact that it is not yet known to what kind of disease it is, ” says the specialist.
Rethinking the future
Invisible enemy around the world, this virus will be carried out in a short period of time at a fundamental recognition, notes the historian Piroska Nagy.
“The COVID-19 brings us back to our belonging to nature and came to confront our major fantasy, which is to be immortal. The virus has come to reveal the reality of the CHSLD and took us back to our fragile mortal beings “, said Ms. Nagy.
The downturn has forced the pandemic soothes and frightens all at once. The streets have never been so quiet. Without rush hour, we lose our bearings. Some have had the time to see it as an opportunity to think about things differently. The confinement imposed had the effect of highlighting the essential.
“With the opening of only the essential services, it makes us aware of what is important, that is to say, food and shelter,” says the professor in the Department of history at UQAM.
That all governments consider themselves to be “in normal times” impossible to put down has been put on pause for weeks : the economy.
“How a virus, which is not supermortel since it affects less than 5 % of the population, has been able to cause this international arrest ?” asks Ms. Nagy. “It is because he has touched the major engines of global capitalism, that is to say the major rich countries,” she says.
This interruption reveals that it is possible to curb the capitalist model and that there are actually other ways of living possible.
“The confinement appears as an imprisonment that is imposed as a gesture of solidarity. It is a sacrifice collective to save the health, to save human lives “, said Ms. Nagy.
The containment measures have also been revealing of cooperation, complicity and co-operation everywhere around the world. “It’s interesting, because we stopped as usual, to know eat them as sick, to want more than the neighbor, to have a life of crazy where you do not have the time to nothing, to be brought back to a life where one is at home, where you can think to do to eat or to help someone who need it,” she says.
This “sobriety voluntary” would only work in solidarity. “This social distancing was made of solidarity. The people are attentive to the needs of others, they want to help a relative, neighbor, or an elder for whom this is not easy, ” remarks the historian.
The pandemic plunges certainly also several to live the anguish and anxiety in the face of uncertainty. “It is certain that it can be a shock. This is a complete reversal of the world that was lived in just two months, ” she notes.
Another item that deserves an important consideration is the question of the future of democracies, says the historian. “This is worrying, it is all what one has accepted as exceptional measures because of the COVID-19, and that, in some countries, and in some measures, could become ‘normal'”, said Ms. Nagy.