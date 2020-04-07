At the turn of the Grand Prix of F1 Canada be deferred
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The pilot Mercedes Lewis Hamiltona won the Grand Prix of Canada last year in Montreal.
Montreal will not give you the kick-off of the season of the world championship of Formula 1. The Grand Prix of Canada, scheduled for 14 June at the circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Île Notre-Dame, has been postponed because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The event in montreal suffered the same fate as all the others since the beginning of the season.
“At this time, it is essential to concentrate all of our efforts to address the COVID-19, referred to the president and chief executive officer of the event, François Dumontier, on the site of the event. We will be ready to welcome you with open arms at the circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as the situation allows. “
The Grand Prix of Canada needed to set the tone for the F1 season following the cancellation or postponement of the first eight races of the season 2020.
The Australian Grand Prix curtain-raiser to the season in Melbourne was cancelled just hours before the start of the race, the 13 march. The race in Bahrain, which was to be held the following week in closed session, and the first Grand Prix of Vietnam, on 5 April, were then quickly undone. The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, on 19 April, had been postponed in February.
Then, it was the turn of the three following races in the calendar of the beings cancelled. While the events in the netherlands and Spain have been postponed, the iconic Monaco Grand Prix has been struck off the calendar for 2020.
The season should end with the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi on 29 November but could be extended to accommodate some of the races to be deferred, including that of Canada.