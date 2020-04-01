Atlas: “Golovkin won both fights with Canelo”
Many fans of Boxing are waiting for the completion of the trilogy between Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KO’s) and Saulem Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KO’s). And maybe their third game will take place this year, but it’s not quite what Teddy Atlas, a well-known commentator and analyst of Boxing.
Gennady Golovkin – Saul Alvarez
Golovkin and Alvarez first met in September 2017. According to most viewers, the boxer from Kazakhstan was then a little better, but the judges regarded the meeting as a draw. Almost exactly a year later, Canelo looked a little better in the rematch, the meeting was equal, but the Mexican won on two scorecards.
Before the outbreak of the coronavirus all went to the fact that Golovkin and Alvarez will hold a spring staging fights and will meet again in the fall. GGG was supposed to fight Kamila Sheremeta, and Alvarez against the champion of the WBO in the super Middleweight weight Billy Joe Saunders. This option is still possible, but if the situation with coronavirus not clear up in the next few weeks, perhaps Golovkin and Alvarez will meet once in the fall. According to Teddy Atlas, the third match will no longer have the same value and rank as the previous two.
“When the platform DAZN paid Canelo 365 million dollars, and Golovkin still $ 100 million, she did it to get their third fight. Then they were pressured, and now it may finally bring success. That’s good news. But the bad thing is that with this game they are already very late. Time inexorably runs. Golovkin is still a great warrior, but, in my opinion, he lost the last fight Derevyanchenko. He’s not the same boxer he was before,” – said the famous commentator.
“In my opinion, Golovkin won both the fight with Canelo, but time passes and no one is spared. Two wars with Alvarez, 50 professional fights and another 400 in fans leave their mark, especially in the age of thirty-eight years. In a skirmish with Derevyanchenko Golovkin looked like a burned out boxer,” added satin.