Attendant training in a CHSLD: obese people refrain
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
Melina Dubois Sorgente would have loved to have the chance to follow the training of
clerk in a CHSLD.
Isabelle Wear and
Marie-Eve Cousineau
13 June 2020
- Health
Applicants who are considered obese have been systematically rejected in the framework of the program of paid training of orderlies, set to start Monday.
The integrated Center for academic health and social services Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal, four candidates were excluded because their body mass index (BMI) is greater than or equal to 40, confirmed the spokesman for Jean-Nicolas Aubé.
This is the case of Melina Dubois Sorgente. The young woman of 20-year-old was enrolled in the accelerated training of the attendant to the beneficiaries as soon as it was available. “I’m really going to not just for the salary,” said the mother of a small daughter of 1 year 1/2. I’m busy, my grand-father. I have been helping natural. “
After graduating high school, she began a DEP-assistance to the person at home, a program that she eventually had to give up.
Melina Dubois Sorgente weighs 200 pounds (91 kg) and measures 4 feet 11 inches (1.5 m). Her BMI is 40.4. “The lady of the CIUSSS Centre-South-Island-of-Montreal told me that the limit was 40. She told me that I was at risk for the COVID-19. “
“The CIUSSS has rejected my application due to my BMI [body mass index] ! she said. I am estomaquée. “The young woman, who works in a call centre, considers this refusal to” limit discriminatory “. His file had been accepted by a training centre, ” she said. It is, however, the CIUSSS who has the last word.
The CIUSSS, it is explained that morbid obesity, in the same way as diabetes or other health problems, puts workers at greater risk of contracting the COVID-19.
“When we refuse them, we explain that we cannot guarantee the compliance of the recommendations of the INSPQ and also protect their health/safety at work “, said the spokesperson, who also mentioned that this was a ” very physical “.
Data | Our interactive content on the COVID-19
– The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
– Vaccine against the coronavirus : sprinter to a marathon
– Occupations at risk are more occupied by women?
– The pandemic in Quebec, quotes and dates
– How is the coronavirus has he progressed in different nations?
The recommendations of the INSPQ
The CIUSSS of the Centre-South has received 2435 nominations for the 936-seat-in-training that he had to offer.
To participate in the program, candidates had until Friday, June 5, to register in a vocational training centre. Once this step is completed, the integrated Center of health and social services (CISSS) the contacted for a first telephone interview.
Then, they submitted a questionnaire on their state of health based on a document from the national Institute of public health (INSPQ), the ” interim Recommendations for the protection of workers with chronic diseases “.
In this document, it is recommended that workers suffering from chronic diseases not controlled, pathologies associated with respiratory problems or obesity “important (indicative, BMI greater than or equal to 40)” be exposed to the least possible to the patients who contracted the COVID-19.
Data
Quebec reported Friday, and 43 new deaths related to the COVID-19, 21 of the last 24 hours. In total, 5148 people have succumbed to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. Some 181 new cases of contamination have also been identified, for a total of 53 666. The number of hospitalizations continues to decline in the province, with a total of 840, a decrease of 31 compared to the previous day. Of this number, 107 people are in the icu (-7).
This directive has been imposed in the same way everywhere ? The ministry of Health was not able to say Friday the hiring under the CIUSSS and not the department.
On the side of the unions that represent the employees to the beneficiaries, there was the paradoxical situation Friday. “We have serious problems since the beginning of the emergency health to remove staff with conditions really aggravating,” said Jeff Begley, president of the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN). “If the person refused has all the qualities necessary to do the work and that it is denied on the sole basis of being overweight, it seems clear that the action of the employer is questionable, especially taking into account his actions since the beginning of the pandemic. “
As for Melina Dubois Sorgente, she would have liked to let him his chance. With only two pounds less, she would have been eligible. “I can lose the weight by mid-September, she said. I had a child a year ago and a half. I am used to working on my feet and I have no trouble climbing the stairs. “She maintains that she doesn’t have diabetes and that it has already occupied a job of a cashier (standing) and a sales clerk in a store of large area.
Launched at the end of may by the government Legault, the new program aims to hire 10,000 new agents to the beneficiaries by providing them with paid training at $ 21 per hour and a guaranteed job of $ 49,000 a year from the fall. More than 70 000 people have submitted their applications.
IN SUMMARY
Dr. Arruda was absent at the beginning of the crisis
Just before the outbreak of the health crisis in Quebec, Dr. Horacio Arruda went to Morocco for 12 days, for a business trip, but mostly pleasure. It flew on February 26, before returning on march 8 in Montreal. The first case of infection was reported during his absence. The day after his return (march 9), Dr. Arruda participated in a press briefing alongside the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, before you alert the prime minister François Legault of the threat posed by the COVID-19. This meeting resulted in the creation of the crisis. But, according to the Parti québécois, there is no doubt that this bracket has had an impact on the result. “If we had grasped the scale of the crisis that was coming, of course, the director of public health would not itself granted these holidays-there, knowing that he was the conductor of the orchestra “, was held by the member of parliament Joël Arseneau, convinced that measures were taken too late. Dr. Arruda has denied a request for interview and the minister McCann, comment. Dr. Arruda has remained in the relationship “constant” with his team during his trip, said the ministry of Health.