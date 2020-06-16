Attendants in CHSLDS: 62 students in the gaspé peninsula-in-training
The training of attendants in CHSLDS will be 375 hours, while the regular classes to become certified to the beneficiaries total of 890 hours. The accelerated training will consist of 120 hours of theory, followed by weeks of training in the workplace and distance learning.
June 15, 2020 18h17
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
Sixty-two students in the gaspé peninsula will begin their training as soon as Tuesday in order to go and lend a hand in NURSING homes of the province. The CISSS de la Gaspésie has received 180 applications and has conducted 110 interviews in eight days in order to arrive to successful candidates.
The students will be divided in four francophone campuses, either to Carleton-sur-mer, Sainte-Anne-des-Monts to Chandler and Gaspé, as well as in two campuses English speakers in New Carlisle and Gaspé. The CISSS is expected that these new resources join the network in mid-September.
On the 10 000 scholarships 9210 $ announced by the government, and 64 were available for the region of Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, says director of human Resources at the CISSS-Gaspésie, Martin Brosseau. According to him, this number “is closer to the necessary to complete the requirements.”
Training high speed
If this last is not equivalent to the regular training necessary to become a care attendant, the skills that will be acquired will be recognized if graduates wish to work outside the network of the CHSLD. “The training is primarily focused on skills that are particularly important in NURSING homes, such as the prevention of infections, the safe movement of beneficiaries as well as the support of the people,” says Dr. Louis Bujold, director general of the Center for academic services René-Lévesque blvd.
Unlike orderlies who have completed the regular training, the attendants in CHSLDS can only work in these institutions of government, without which they will have to follow a refresher course.
A tour-de-force
The teams of the CISSS and centres of academic services of the region have had to work twice as hard in order to be the cohort who will begin his apprenticeship in the next few days. “It has really been a tower of strength, rejoices Martin Brosseau. Our team has worked days, evenings and weekends, to arrive at this result-there”. On the side of the centre of training professional English-language Anchor, one speaks of a “gym management”. “It was an intense exercise,” says Brosseau.