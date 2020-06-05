Attendants in CHSLDS: over 72,000 candidates and 12 days to organize
The minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, admits she was not expecting a response as enthusiastic of the population towards this new program.
June 3, 2020 15h19
Updated at 22h33
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
For its accelerated training paid attendants in CHSLDS, the québec government has just received over 72,000 applications in 32 hours. Impressive. Rest to spend all this beautiful world to the screen to keep the 10 000 best and sit in a classroom in 12 days.
To 19h, Wednesday, the virtual stack amounted to 72 170 individual registrations. Not to mention that the government computer system has detected a 9 to 10% of duplicates, which pushed the total to 79 308 records to sort. And the registration period continues until Friday, 17h.
“If it was really more local, and sufficient number of professors and teachers, perhaps we can go a little above 10 000. But at this time, our target, it is well to select people according to criteria. And then our criteria is : minimum secondary 3, minimum 18 years of age, of course no criminal record, good physical health”, was listed Tuesday by the minister of Education and higher Education, before the sittings of the national Assembly.
“Once we have these basic criteria, you may be called for an interview to verify then the motivation and relational skills. I am confident, that with all these people that raised their hand, that we will be able to find 10 000 excellent candidates and excellent candidate,” said Jean-François Roberge.
Here is the number of entries per region out of the 79 308, so with the duplicates, as of the date of Wednesday at 19h :
– Abitibi-Témiscamingue : 683
– Bas-Saint-Laurent : 1153
– Capitale-Nationale : 4198
– Centre-du-Québec : 2322
Chaudière-Appalaches : 1999
North Shore : 467
– The eastern townships : 3225
– Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine : 462
– Lanaudière : 5162
– The laurentians : 5336
– Laval : 4937
– Mauricie : 2169
– Montérégie : 11 243
– Montreal : 30 642
– Nord-du-Québec : 339
– Ottawa : 3256
– Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean : 1715
Just for the Quebec city region, the CIUSS estimated need of 300 agents per year to work in NURSING homes public in the territory of the Capitale-Nationale region, and this, over the next five years.
The training given on or after 15 June in 52 of the 220 vocational training centres in Quebec, the quarter, will earn $ 21 per hour (760 $ per week) to its students. For then lead on a full-time job of attendant in accommodation centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) at the hourly rate of 26 $ (940 $ per week).
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
“For the moment, what is expected, it is a cohort. Eventually, it is possible that he had others, but I would tell you that in this moment, this is a cohort of 10 000. It is now”, attested to by the minister Roberge, adding that the teachers work during these 12 weeks to obtain a wage premium of 10 %.
“The guarantee is moral”
Like his colleague, the minister of Education, minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, admits she was not expecting a response as enthusiastic of the population towards this new program.
A sieving rigorous will be made on the government side, she said. But citizens who register also have the responsibility to put all of their goodwill for, in the end, getting to work in NURSING this fall. “The guarantee is legal,” says Ms. McCann.
The minister of Education and higher Education, Jean-François Roberge
In front of the bait a paid training and better wage conditions, several clerks to the beneficiaries of the private homes or in home care have already made the leap or are considering to do so. The danger is real to undress the other sectors in the clothing of the CHSLD.
The Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés (RQRA), which the 1700 residence that are home to 130 000 seniors, is afraid of a break in service in the short term and “a major wave of closures” in a horizon not so far away.
“On the ground, we are already witnessing the adverse effects of this major recruitment effort. Many owners of residences for seniors we have reported resignations or protests of employees will be very interested to accept the call of the prime minister “, said in press release the chairman and managing director of the RQRA, Yves Desjardins.
“We have always collaborated with our partners in the private, and we will continue, ensures for its part, the minister McCann. We will do whatever it takes to achieve this balance. We need people in the private sector. […] It is necessary to ensure that everyone has the services.”
Once in the room, she also promised a “big bend to the home support, because that is what we want, in Quebec, is that people remain at home and that is what the population also wants to”.
In the opposition, as Québec solidaire, the Parti québécois denounce the displacement of the problem. The move has already begun with the award of pay incentives in NURSING homes since the beginning of the pandemic.
The PQ is proposing that the government, by decree, increase the salary of all the employees, whether they are in home care, private residences or NURSING homes. Its motion in this direction has, however, been rejected.
81 the deaths of more
The balance sheet daily COVID-19 regrets of 81 deaths of Quebec, of which 59 occurred in the last 24 hours.
Of the 4794 victims in quebec up here, 3078 (64 %) were living in a CHSLD. We climb up to 4074 (85 %), adding those who lived in a private seniors ‘ residence (RPA, 837) or intermediate resources (RI, 159).
The number of new cases detected remains at the bottom of 300 for a third day in a row, at 291. Which inflates the total number of people infected in Quebec at 51 884, in a little over three months.
Outside of Montreal, Laval and their crowns, the number of new cases daily of coronavirus by 100 000 inhabitants is slowed down to two for a fifth day in a row, to reach 230. For Montreal and Laval, it is 1243 (+ 6 compared to the previous day) and for the belt, 679 (+ 3).
The number of hospitalizations, 1141, and the number of patients treated in the icu, 158, continue to diminish.