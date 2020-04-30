Auger-Aliassime : destination Monaco to return on the courts
“I will have to wear a mask on the plane, I will have a mandatory test for the COVID-19 to my arrival in Monaco, and if the test is negative, I will not have to submit to quarantine,” said the 19 year old athlete video conferencing Wednesday afternoon.
29 April 2020 15h26
Share
Auger-Aliassime : destination Monaco to return on the courts
Ian Bussières
The Sun
Share
To Montreal with his father since the cancellation of the tennis tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami, Félix Auger-Aliassime, twentieth racket of the world, is preparing to fly off again to Monaco on 10 may. Just in time to return on the courts, while neighboring France will begin its déconfinement the 11.
“I will have to wear a mask on the plane, I will have a mandatory test for the COVID-19 to my arrival in Monaco, and if the test is negative, I will not have to submit to quarantine,” said the 19 year old athlete video conferencing Wednesday afternoon.
“I knew I was going to return to Monaco, but at the start, I didn’t know when. May? June? As I saw that I probably would have opportunities to train and compete, I made this decision last week.”
Felix has beautiful train physically, he admits that he’s looking forward to jump again on a short. “It is a challenge, it takes a lot of patience when something you lack like that. I train the upper body, I work a lot of things, but the tennis must wait,” he says.
“I try to stay connected to the tennis, I watch games and I do the analysis of games with my coach. But they still have to be realistic, accept the situation and wait for the return to the game.”
This return to the game could take place as early as in a few weeks to Felix, who says he is ready to take part in any competition which would provide a framework for health and safety.
“I knew I was going to return to Monaco, but at the start, I didn’t know when. May? June? As I saw that I probably would have opportunities to train and compete, I made this decision last week. ”
—
Félix Auger-Aliassime
Ultimate Tennis Showdown
This includes the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, a project of the coach of Serena Williams Patrick Mouratoglou, which would be a league where arena, behind closed doors and by invitation, the best players in the world in the south of France.
“The Ultimate Tennis Showdown is part of the events in which I plan to participate in the course of the weeks and months to come,” confessed Auger-Aliassime.
In Monaco, he could be joined fairly quickly by his coach, Frédéric Fontang, a native of the south-west of France, as well as his fitness coach Nicolas Perrotte.
For Felix, the idea of being able to resume tennis training in may is attractive, especially as some of his future opponents, such as the Austrian, Dominic Thiem, third in the world, are already back on the courts after their country has allowed the recovery of tennis according to the rules of social distancing.
The positive
“Each country has its own rules. France begins to déconfiner on the 11th of may and I think I can train myself to Monaco in the month of may. I hope that I will be able to play matches this season, but I have no idea of the future.”
His stay in Montreal it will be at least allowed to resume contact with his family.
“Yes, the containment, it is difficult, but I try to take the positive out of that and the positive thing is that normally I don’t see a lot of my family and now I have the chance to be with them, to live a family meal, play games with family. I saw a lot of things that I lived when I was a child,” he continued, admitting that he did not find it obvious not to have contact with his friends and his girlfriend.
“I try to maintain my routine, I create a training routine. The difficult part is the uncertainty regarding the competition as the summer arrives. Often, we complain that we don’t have enough time to train, but then I made the best set-up possible in my back yard and I make sure I stay in shape. It is important not to resume too quickly, you have to start gradually without burning.”
Launched
While he was on a good momentum after having participated in two finals in Rotterdam and Marseille in February, Auger-Aliassime not afraid that the suspension of the activities of the ATP undermine its progress.
“You can see it in many ways. My career begins, I will have time to pick me up. And I like better to have had a good start to the season like this, having been able to play well. I am sure that I will be able to continue on my success, play more finals and try to win”, he concludes.
***