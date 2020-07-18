Australia: the parliament suspended due to the outbreak of the virus
A record of more than 400 new cases of Covid-19 in Melbourne, the second largest city in the country, was reported Friday, in spite of the reconfinement decided there are more than a week.
July 18, 2020
SYDNEY — The australian parliament has suspended its sessions for two weeks, for fear that the deputies from outbreaks of contamination does not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, announced on Saturday that the prime minister Scott Morrison.
This measure comes a day after a record of more than 400 new cases of Covid-19 in Melbourne, the second largest city of the country, in spite of the reconfinement decided there are more than a week.
Citing medical advice, the prime minister stated that the government could not ignore the risk that members spread the virus to Canberra. The pandemic remains under control so far in the capital and its region, but cases are increasing in Sydney and Melbourne.
The parliament, whose session was opened on 8 June, is meet, therefore, more before a new session scheduled for August 24.
The main opposition party has accepted the decision of the government, but felt that the lack of mps, while the government should make announcements on the economic situation Thursday was “problematic”.
“We expect to be consulted much more a long time in advance on any decision,” said the party leader, Anthony Albanese.
On Saturday, the authorities of the State of Victoria (south-east), of which Melbourne is the capital, announced that 217 new cases had been registered in the region, after a peak of 438 cases Friday.
The metropolis of five million inhabitants, is experiencing since mid-June, a resurgence of cases. The inhabitants of Melbourne and its suburbs have received last week ordered to remain confined to their homes for six weeks after the failure of measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
Other australian States have all closed their borders with Victoria to prevent the spread of the virus.
But many cases of local transmission have been reported in Sydney, the largest city of Australia, where an outbreak has been identified in a pub, where they had visited an inhabitant of Melbourne is contaminated.
Australia has 25 million inhabitants, has registered 11 400 cases of coronavirus and 118 deaths.