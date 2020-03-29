Autonomous cars from Toyota will be able to “load up” in stores
It seems that Toyota engineers are exploring new ways to use vehicles with Autonomous control system. The essence of the patent, which was filed by the Japanese car manufacturer is that the machine can independently go to the store and make necessary purchases. Sounds like this idea is certainly very interesting. The developers of this concept call this vehicle not only as “Autonomous workhorse for the purchase of the goods for the house”.
The General idea is that the Autonomous vehicle can be used in the home improvement store where you shop.
Let’s say you already filled the trunk of his SUV “to the brim”, but forgot to buy an extra set of PVC pipes for your home gardening project. Don’t worry, just “ask” offline “workhorse” to purchase necessary goods and it then automatically returns to the store where you just were.
There is also the idea that the Autonomous car is like a big shopping cart. The Autonomous vehicle can also act as a mobile terminal transactions, so that you can immediately pay for their goods. In the current times of total quarantine, similar TS can do a huge favor.
Toyota says that the Autonomous vehicle can be electric, fuel cell, and on regular fuel. The Japanese Autonomous innovation can be not only the usual car and boat or even by plane.