AvtoVAZ breaks the machine in virtual reality
“AvtoVAZ” uses the technology of virtual simulation when conducting a crash test and development machines.
AvtoVAZ spends up to 80% of the crash tests in virtual reality. It is reported by RIA “Novosti” with reference to Executive Director of “Rostec” Oleg Yevtushenko. In addition, the technology of virtual simulation used a Russian company in the development of new cars. For example, using this system are calculated aerodynamics and climate control, security, acoustics, stiffness and durability of the body.
“Virtual is 75-80% of the crash tests, and test results are always confirmed by the calculations,” – said Yevtushenko.
Also in Russia, models of technological processes in virtual reality KAMAZ. In this company, according to Yevtushenko, before you start production, and actively introduce robotics.
“Today 10 thousand employees of “KAMAZ” has 23 robotic complex. By 2025, will have 402 of the robot, and by 2030 – 660,” – said Yevtushenko.
Since March 30, the company AVTOVAZ stopped the Assembly of cars. About it reports a press-service of the automaker. The company said that such measures taken in the framework of the decree of the President of Russia to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
AvtoVAZ has recommended to its employees to limit access to the street and observe precautions in the framework of the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor, regional and Federal authorities. Earlier it became known that two employees of AVTOVAZ in the Samara region had contracted the coronavirus. In the Union of the company said that contact with patients 29 workers isolated for 14 days.