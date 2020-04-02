AZ and PSV was supported Ajax: the continuation of the season will not be
Two leading Dutch club AZ and PSV after Ajax called for the immediate termination of the championship of the Netherlands due to the coronavirus outbreak. Both clubs gave the message in Royal football Association (KNVB) and the Football League (ECV).
“We better all understand that this is a very difficult decision,” – said General Director of AZ Alkmaar Robert Eenhorn. “But we believe the current coronavirus situation is so alarming that the game in the remaining matches without spectators is of secondary importance. Moreover, there is still too much uncertainty as to how to develop an epidemic.”
“We do not think it is justified to play the remaining matches,” added the General Manager of PSV of Toon Gerbrands. – “First, because of the public health. This is the most important thing. We are in a region that has suffered the most. Almost everyone knows someone who has been infected, ill or died. Then football is no longer a priority. In addition, we believe that playing in the summer, as was suggested yesterday by UEFA, it is impossible. What do we do, for example, players who have a contract until June 30? To answer the questions.”
KNVB intends Tuesday to know the opinion of all the clubs Eredivisie and first division during a video conference about the two scenarios for the remainder of the season: to play after 30 June, or terminate the contest.
Stakeholders, such as FOX Sports, CBV, FBO, VVCS, BSBV and fans were also invited to the conference.
We will remind, on Wednesday after a meeting of UEFA with all 55 members of the Football Association of the Netherlands announced its intention to complete the championship after 30 June, with a deadline until August 3.
Director of football at Ajax Marc Overmars has stated that he wants clarity: “Eredivisie dead, life is not” threatening that the Amsterdam club out of the championship if it continue.
And just one more Grand Feyenoord intend to wait developments.
“Some clubs I would like to finish. For us, of course, a real option that the championship is not over,” – said General Director of the Rotterdam club mark Koevermans. – “You see that almost all the other European leagues are also waiting for developments, and for some time have postponed their Championships. In the end, imperfect competition is very unsatisfactory for both players and fans.
In addition, if you draw a line under this, the financial impact on the clubs will be huge. So let’s give time to restore order.”
Previously, “Zwolle”, “Fortuna”, “Den Haag” and “RKC” have declared that do not expect anything from the resumption of the championship.