Baby burned: Eric Michaud carries its appeal
Eric Michaud
April 9, 2020
Updated on April 10, 2020 to 0h15
Share
Baby burned: Eric Michaud carries its appeal
Nancy Massicotte
Le Nouvelliste
Share
THREE-RIVERS — Eric Michaud is appealing the decision of conviction rendered against him on the 13th of march last by a jury composed of 12 people for serious assault on a baby of 15 months.
Read also: Baby burned to hands: Éric Michaud convicted
In the notice of appeal filed on April 8, Eric Michaud, who is defended by Me Penelope Provencher, argues that the verdict is unreasonable and cannot be supported on the evidence heard in the trial. “The evidence did not allow the jury to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt the guilt of the appellant in the sense that the medical evidence precluded the theory of the prosecutor to the effect that the burns the child could have been caused by the oil of the fryer”, one can read in the query.
It specifies that the minimum temperature of the oil in the fryer at the time of the event would have caused injuries that do not correspond to those of the baby. “It is clear from the evidence of the Crown that Eric Michaud has provided a reasonable explanation which could justify the nature of the injury, an explanation regarded by the defence as being consistent with the medical evidence.”
In addition, the defence is of the opinion that the evidence did not allow the jury to conclude that the suspect had the exclusive opportunity to commit the offence charged. “The testimony of Cynthia Dauphinais, put in corollary with other evidence, could not conclude exclusively to the guilt of the appellant,” wrote Me Provencher.
Had it not been for these errors, an acquittal should be pronounced, according to Me Provencher. It demands, therefore, the Court of appeal to pay Éric Michaud or order a new trial.
Recall that the jury had found the defendant guilty after a trial of more than two weeks. The Crown prosecutors, Me Emilie Goulet and Me Benoît Larouche, argued that the suspect had deliberately plunged the hands of a baby of 15 months in the hot oil of a deep fryer, inflicting so severe burns of second degree deep. In support of their evidence, experts, witnesses and civilian witnesses, police officers had been heard.
The defence had submitted the thesis to the effect that the child had burned his hands accidentally with the hot water of a bath.
In this case, it is known that the temperature of the hot water flowing out of the faucet of the bathroom was often found at the heart of the dispute in the same way as that of the oil contained in the fryer, taking account of the patron and the degree of the burns identified in the baby.
Even if the verdict has been appealed, the judicial process will continue until a decision will not be made by the Court of appeal. Thus, the submissions on sentencing should take place at a later date before the trial judge, Étienne Parent.
Michaud is liable to a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. Note that he is being held preventively since his arrest in November 2017.