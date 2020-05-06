The work of two researchers in Ottawa showed that the theaters would be used only 30% of their capacity in the event of a reopening of rooms in the following measures of distance and of gathering inside limited.
5 may 2020 19: 13
Back in cinemas: the caution
Mario Boulianne
The Right
Nothing indicates that there will be a rapid recovery of the cultural events in the dining room in the country.
By then, many try to measure the interest of the population and to assess the ability of the diffusers to accommodate spectators when the confinement ends.
François Brouard, Carleton university, Christelle Paré, a teacher at the national School of humour and a professor of communication at the University of Ottawa, led a research group on the industry of the humor and the after-COVID.
Among these fields of research, those on the estimates of the number of seats in the theaters are very interesting and can very well apply to the whole of the performing arts.
“By contrast, grade professor Brouard, the humor only brings to the stage that one or two artists. Whereas in music, there are often several musicians on stage, and in the case of a symphony orchestra, the aloofness on stage could be very difficult. And in the theatre, there is an interaction and a closeness between the actors who bring other challenges. “
Two measures Among public health measures, with those on the distancing and physical gatherings interiors have caught the attention of researchers.
“In our research, emphasis has been placed on the capacity of the rooms to receive the spectators,” explains professor Brouard. However, ancillary services such as ticketing, parking, access to toilets and the services of bar and restaurant must also be considered. “