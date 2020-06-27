Back in the air for the Boeing 737 MAX?
The 737 MAX is nailed to the ground since march 13, 2019, after the crash of a copy of the company Ethiopian Airlines has made 157 death.
The flight test required for a new certification of the Boeing 737 MAX is modified, the next essential step prior to its return to service, could take place ” early next week “, said two sources close to the matter Friday to the AFP.
Complex folder
The civil aviation authorities may not approve the modified version of the aircraft after it has flown. And, given the gravity and complexity of the case, several flight tests could be organized to investigate if the changes made provide the maximum security.
“The team is progressing towards certification flights with FAA in the near future,” said a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),the regulator of the us. He said the authority was looking into ” currently the documentation of Boeing to determine if the company has satisfied the requirements to move to the next step of the assessment “, that is to say, the essay in vol.
“We will do the certification flights after having been satisfied of this data,” he insisted.
For months, the giant aerospace american is struggling to put back into service, the aircraft star of his fleet.
The anti-stall MCAS has been involved in the two accidents. Other problems, including a about electrical wiring, have subsequently been detected in the course of the work changes.
Boeing was hoping there are still a few months a return-to-service MAX for mid-2020, that is to say, in June. But the pandemic of COVID-19, which had led to travel restrictions and the confinement of workers, is coming to upset his calendar.