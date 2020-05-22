Back in the classroom: students in difficulty less present

Of the eight school boards in the greater Quebec city area expanded, six reveal that students with disabilities or adjustment difficulties or learning or even those that have a response plan are income to the school in a lower rate than all students, since 11 may.

May 21, 2020

Olivier Bossé

The Sun

For François Legault, the help to students in difficulty was the primary reason for the reopening of the schools, after the containment. The problem is that these young people remain at home in greater proportion than their classmates. A gap of up to 10 %, according to figures obtained by The Sun.

Of the eight school boards in the greater Quebec city area expanded, six reveal that students with disabilities or adjustment difficulties or learning (HDAA) or those who have an intervention plan (IP) are returning to the school in one lower rate than all students, since 11 may.

A significant difference of up to nearly 10 % within a single school board, now known as a centre of academic services.

Of the six that attest to the phenomenon, five are based on specific numbers. On the north bank of the river, Portneuf notes 9.9% of attendance in the least with his students in difficulty, the First-Dominions 2 % and Charlevoix 7.6 per cent. On the south shore, it is 8.6% in the Browsers, and 8 % for the Côte-du-Sud.

At the commission scolaire de la Beauce-Etchemin, it also confirms that “our students HDAA respond to the call as expected and hoped. We believe their rate of presence in about half,” says the spokesperson, Annie Baker, however, unable to provide statistical evidence on the subject.

Infographic The Sun

And the other two service centres? They do not compile these statistics centrally. It is the school board of the Capital city and Discoverers, features covering the whole center and west of Quebec city to Saint-Augustin.

These children should be one of the keys to this second back to school unique in the time of a pandemic.

“It is not too late”

The minister of Education and higher Education, Jean-François Roberge, was taken Wednesday, between an apprehension of the opposition parties in the morning and a council of ministers in the afternoon. His press secretary has responded to the observation of the Sun.

“We have recommended — and we continue to do so! — to parents of pupils in difficulty to opt for a return to the classroom and asked the schools to contact these parents in this sense. Thus, it is obvious that you would like is always that a greater number of these students are returning to school. But ultimately, the back-to-school remains the choice of the parent,” said Francis Bouchard.

“We are aware that, despite everything, some parents had concerns to send their children to school. We are hopeful that the gradual return managed outside of the Montreal metropolitan Community will have helped to reassure these parents, and that some of them will be able to change your mind for the weeks to come. […] It is not too late,” stressed the press secretary of the minister Roberge.

Stars and cap ass

The statement detailed school-by-school, provided by the commission scolaire des navigateurs, which covers the sectors of Lévis and de Lotbinière, shows a great disparity from one school to the other.

Within the 47 facilities listed, there are six in which all students HDAA are returned to school since the 11th of may.

Get the notes 100 % in this matter : the flag of the Alizé in Saint-Jean-Chrysostome, school of the Sunflower of Saint-Rédempteur, school Beaurivage in Saint-Agapit, as well as the trio of schools from the Bank of Lotbinière, of the Oak of Saint-Édouard-de-Lotbinière and the Cliff of Leclercville.

The positive gap between the 23.6 % and 33.6% more than the rate of return in the classroom for all students. École Saint-Dominique, in the Old-Lévis, also gets a star in his notebook with a positive gap of 21.3 %, or 84,2 % of the students HDAA return compared to 62.9 % overall.

The bonnet of the donkey back to the new school of Saint-Apollinaire, which was inaugurated in the fall. The school of the Trails is open every day that 20 % of its students HDAA, while 69 % of all children are back in class.

Schools La Martinière in Saint-Nicolas and Sainte-Hélène, Sainte-Hélène-de-Breakeyville, accusing a delay of more than 38 % in the return rate in class of students HDAA compared to the whole of their establishment.

All of these statistics date back to last week, the first week back in the classroom.

Not for six months without school

On 27 April, the prime minister Legault announced the re-opening of schools for pre-school and primary to the outside of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) for may 11. He had made the first of five reasons why “it is important to re-open our primary schools”.

“The first reason, it is for the good of the children. Especially for children who have learning difficulties, as these children do not stay for six months without being gone to school. […] It is important that these children are well-followed, and then the teachers know them”, insisted Mr. Legault, promising that a”special attention” would be paid to these children, “they are in school or they are home”.

“In cases where a struggling student continue the learning in the home,” said Mr. Bouchard, was asked to ensure that it is the subject of a pedagogical structure is even more supported than other students. In addition to the minimum of three direct contacts between the members of the school team and these students, it was requested that a regular follow-up of professionals with these students.

“In all cases, the return to school has allowed many students to receive follow-up professional and educational and human contact, also, of which they had need. And it has to be highlighted,” concludes the press secretary of the minister.

The schools of the province have remained closed for eight weeks, from 16 march to 11 may. The reopening of the primary school has since been held outside of the Montreal metropolitan Community (CMM). Secondary schools throughout Quebec and the primary schools of the CMM, will remain closed until the beginning of the end of August. With Isabelle Mathieu

Le Soleil

