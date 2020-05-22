Of the eight school boards in the greater Quebec city area expanded, six reveal that students with disabilities or adjustment difficulties or learning or even those that have a response plan are income to the school in a lower rate than all students, since 11 may.
May 21, 2020-4: 00 am
Back in the classroom: students in difficulty less present
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
For François Legault, the help to students in difficulty was the primary reason for the reopening of the schools, after the containment. The problem is that these young people remain at home in greater proportion than their classmates. A gap of up to 10 %, according to figures obtained by The Sun.
Of the eight school boards in the greater Quebec city area expanded, six reveal that students with disabilities or adjustment difficulties or learning (HDAA) or those who have an intervention plan (IP) are returning to the school in one lower rate than all students, since 11 may.
A significant difference of up to nearly 10 % within a single school board, now known as a centre of academic services.
Of the six that attest to the phenomenon, five are based on specific numbers. On the north bank of the river, Portneuf notes 9.9% of attendance in the least with his students in difficulty, the First-Dominions 2 % and Charlevoix 7.6 per cent. On the south shore, it is 8.6% in the Browsers, and 8 % for the Côte-du-Sud.
At the commission scolaire de la Beauce-Etchemin, it also confirms that “our students HDAA respond to the call as expected and hoped. We believe their rate of presence in about half,” says the spokesperson, Annie Baker, however, unable to provide statistical evidence on the subject.