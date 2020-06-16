Back in the classroom to 100 % in the fall for most students
Jean-François Roberge makes the point about the back-to-school in Quebec.
The minister of Education confirms the re-opening of classes 100% in the fall for students in preschool, primary, and first cycle of secondary school. In the classes, students will be able to form bubbles in which the measures of distance do not have to be applied. The department proposes a hybrid formula for students of secondary 4 and 5, as well as for colleges and universities.
The minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, was in Montreal to make the point about the back-to-school in Quebec. He was accompanied by the medical adviser public health, Dr. Richard Massé.
The announcement Monday relating to the authorization of the rallies interiors, as well as the relaxation of the setpoint 2 meters distance for children of 16 years and less left already think that the return to school will be a bit more “normal” in the fall.
Other details will follow.