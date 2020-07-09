“Back to normal” in Lévis: the private activities of 50 people and less permitted in the community centres
The great wheel of the dock Package in Lévis
July 9, 2020 11h13
Baptiste Ricard-Châtelain
The Sun
The City of Lévis evokes a “return to normal” with the resumption of cultural activities, sports and community on its territory. Citizens will be able to even rent rooms for the organization of gatherings of 50 people or less. Also the great wheel of the dock Package, sometimes busy, start to turn as early as next week.
The announcement of this new phase of the déconfinement of municipal activities has been delivered by press release Thursday. Among the highlights : the re-opening immediate “of three community centers that will be placed at the disposal of citizens for the activities of 50 people and less, as prescribed by the national Institute of public health of Quebec,” reads one.
Residents can even rent space to get together in a group. “Concerning the lease of community halls for the holding of private activities (50 people and under) in the three community centres that are open from the 17 July, the citizens can now make a reservation (www.ville.levis.qc.ca/loisirs/installations-sportives/location/).
Why only 3 centres open to the population ? Because the others are “used primarily for the activities day camps” until the end of the summer.
Ferris wheel at the wharf Package
The resumption of the activities of the group also means that the great wheel of the dock Package could turn this summer. “This opening is authorized by the public Health, and health measures will also be put in place”.
Therefore, from 16 July to 7 September, from 11am to 21: 30 about, from Thursday to Sunday, fans of carousel will be able to climb it.
Indoor swimming pools, toilets and libraries
The City of Lévis has also announced the gradual easing of sanitary measures for a series of other public places :
– Indoor swimming-pools : opening on the 24th of August ;
– Outdoor swimming pools : all open except those in the parks of the River and parc Jean Dumets in renovations. It is necessary to reserve (https://www.ville.levis.qc.ca/loisirs/activites-libres/piscines-exterieures-et-jeux-deau#reservation);
– Public toilets : “The City of Lévis completes the opening of the majority of the sanitary blocks and troughs on its territory” ;
– Libraries : “The City is evaluating the possibility to open more libraries as of next September. At this time, a library is open in each of the three districts of the town : Anne-Marie Filteau, Francine-McKenzie, Pierre-Georges-Roy ;
– Distribution of compost : The distribution of compost free of charge will resume on the 13th of July, on registration.