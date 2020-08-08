The students have returned to school in some american States.
Share
August 7, 2020 14h03
Updated at 21: 45
Share
Back-to-school in the United States: already quarantines imposed
Issam Ahmed
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The school year has begun, in person, in several u.s. States, including where the coronavirus is still circulating actively, and quarantines have already had to be imposed after the appearance of cases among students.
In the United States the return is spread generally throughout the month of August, and in the face of the epidemic is very strong in the country, a division was installed. On the one hand, larger cities (Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami…) have decided that reentry would be entirely virtual.
The governor of the State of New York, the epicenter of the epidemic in the spring who was able to bring a low level contamination, announced Friday that the schools would reopen in person in areas where the rate of positive tests is under 5 % — most of the State is around 1 % today.
But the city of New York, who said to consider a hybrid model with a three-day class, has not yet confirmed the format of the start of September for its 1.1 million students.
On the other hand, governors of States republicans have insisted that the students all return in class, on the line of Donald Trump.
This is the case of the Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, or Indiana, where schools have re-opened their doors this week or last week. In these regions the epidemic has stabilized since the end of July or early August, but at a very high level: these States are far from being back to their peaks.