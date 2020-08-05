Back to school: liberals turn to Arruda to get answers
The member of parliament for Saint-Laurent, Marwah Rizqy, has sent a letter to Dr. Arruda on Monday night, in which she posed thirty questions classified as “legitimate” and “whose parents are eagerly waiting for the answers”.
August 4, 2020 16h52
Caroline
The Canadian Press
In front of the “silence” of the minister of Education, the liberal mp Marwah Rizqy turns to the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, in order to get “clear answers” on a number of issues related to the back-to-school.
It is rare that an opposition mp speaks directly to an assistant deputy minister. Normally, the deputy called out to a member of the government to obtain information or to bring it to account on its management.
On Monday, the three opposition parties have blasted the minister Jean-François Roberge, accusing him of lacking leadership. Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, of Québec solidaire, went so far as to say that the minister was evidence of a “passivity” completely inexcusable”.
In his letter, Marwah Rizqy argues that,”a few weeks back-to-school, tons of questions still remain unanswered regarding the management of the COVID-19 in schools”.
Many questions
For example, if a child presents at school with symptoms of the COVID, what protocol will be put in place to avoid contagion? Is it that there will be a single protocol for all institutions?
Is it that the child will be returned automatically to the home? Is it that it will be required to pass a screening test prior to returning to class?
The liberal mp Marwah Rizqy
If a staff member has symptoms of the COVID, is that students will be informed and they will have to take place in voluntary isolation?
If a child or a staff member receives a positive diagnosis of the COVID, is a public Health professional will be dispatched to the school to help manage the crisis?
In addition, Ms. Rizqy wants to know the reason for which one does not impose the mask in the secondary schools, whereas it is mandatory in enclosed public places for persons of 12 years and older. She wondered if the public Health has made or will make the massive purchase of masks for the schools.
The elected liberal also seeks to know if the Dr Arruda recommends taking body temperature and routine for the children before entering the school, and if he plans to make the acquisition of thermometers to the schools by the start of the year.
It also sounds the possibility of setting up mobile clinics screening for go in the schools and health teams, dedicated exclusively to the school network in order to reduce the risk of outbreaks in schools.
On Monday, the minister of Health, Christian Dubé, has admitted in press conference that there was “a lot of questions about schools.”
He explained that the plan back in the classroom presented in mid-June will be “refreshed” and filed the next week. The question of wearing a mask will also be “re-evaluated”, added Horacio Arruda.
No responses to Rizqy
Questioned whether Dr. Arruda had the intention to respond to the letter from Ms. Rizqy, the ministry of Health said on Tuesday that discussions on the updating of the plan were ongoing between the ministry of Education and public Health.
“The minister Roberge and Dr. Arruda will release publicly this discount at the beginning of next week. The concerns raised will be answered at this time,” said the publicist Marjorie Larouche in an e-mail.