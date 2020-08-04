Back to school: Quebec promises a “refreshed” next week
Three weeks of the school year, many questions remain concerning the course of the school year. Ontario, for its part, unveiled on 30 July last, a detailed plan.
August 3, 2020 18h09
Quebec will have to wait several days before filing a plan “updated” for the new school year. The minister of Health, Christian Dubé, said on Monday that it will be presented next week.
In comparison, Ontario has already unveiled, the 30 July last, a detailed plan, including the obligation to wear the mask from the 4th year, and with additional funding for the hiring of staff.
“It is an understatement to say that we are at the last minute, said in an interview Monday, the co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire (QS), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. The silence of the minister of Education is deafening.”
It is only three weeks of the school year, many questions remain, says the spokesperson for liberal education Marwah Rizqy. “It is very clear that this is not clear”, she says in a tone of irony.
For example, illustrates it, that will be there if a student is suffering from the COVID-19? Which will be isolated? The wearing of the mask will it be mandatory in high school? What support will be offered to students who need recovery?
“We talk about the responsibility of the minister. It takes leadership in times of crisis and in this time, he is conspicuously absent.”
Voices are from a few days to claim clear and precise instructions. Ms. Rizqy request to Jean-François Roberge to convene as early as this week a meeting with the opposition parties.
The minister of Education has refused the request of interview to The canadian Presson Monday. But at a press conference in Montreal, and his colleague, Mr. Dubé, has sought to be reassuring.
“There are a lot of questions about schools, he said. We are going to […] ensure that there are no inconsistencies.”
Wearing a mask to school?
Mr. Roberge has to be presented in June the outline of a plan that introduces the concept of “bubbles” of six students. But there has been no update or clarification since.
However, the situation has evolved this summer, insists Ms. Rizqy.
The mask-wearing became mandatory for 12 years and over) in public places and public transport.
This means that the secondary school student must wear the mask to school? questions Marwah Rizqy, calling on the government to be “a result” and to explain his choices.
According to it, if the masks are required in the schools, the government will have to buy a large quantity, to be able to provide them to the students.
“The minister is that he made massive purchases of masks? request-t-it. He knows that the delivery times are long.”
Dead Angle
For his part, the member pq’s Véronique Hivon believes that the educational follow-up of the student is the real “dead angle” of the government at the present time.
“I can’t believe that it is made on 3 August and that there was not a more clear and precise, and most importantly, the investments announced to support the schools on […] the issues of support,” she said in an interview.
According to Mr. Nadeau-Dubois and the student in difficulty “in the best case have stagnated, but in some cases have regressed”.
“We need an effort similar to what was done in the health care system, to replenish the schools, sending more people than ever in our schools to help the students,” he argued.