Back to school: Roberge said no to the part time for students

The minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge
April 30, 2020 17: 50
Updated at 20h40
The minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, refuses, categorically, that the primary schools will re-open offer half days for students.
He clarified this point during a commission virtual time, on Thursday, where he was subjected to a severe interrogation on the part of the opposition mps.
The idea of allowing schools that wish to offer half-day or day-alternating has first been suggested by the member pq’s Véronique Hivon, and then by Christine Labrie, Québec solidaire.
The two elected believe that the half-day rassureraient all of the parents and teachers, in addition to dealing with the problem of space in the premises and to encourage more frequent cleaning of classrooms.
On Thursday, the minister, however, has opposed a no-go. “It is a compromise that we don’t have the taste to do”, he dropped.
“If we go there by half-days, we also offer a half service, he decided. They would be offered (to students) the equivalent of three weeks. (…) It is very little.
“We think that it is possible, with the intelligence and resourcefulness on the field, host, full-time, 100 % of children whose parents will make the choice of sending them to school.”
According to the opposition, “thousands” of questions abound since the announcement of the reopening of primary schools on 11 may, except in the greater Montreal area, where it will be starting may 19.
The back-to-school will be on a voluntary basis, said the government, which will tolerate a maximum of 15 students per class. When the first schools will re-open, it will remain six weeks in the school year.
If we offered half-days in Montreal, said Mr. Roberge, the small Montreal would not be entitled to the equivalent of two and a half weeks of school.
The spokesperson for liberal education, Marwah Rizqy, for its part, requested that the minister postpone the date of re-opening of schools in Montreal.
It is estimated that the spread of the COVID-19 is not controlled in the metropolis. “It is not intended to change the calendar”, however, replied Mr. Roberge melee virtual press with journalists.
The “Festival of the inconsistency”
Mp Rizqy, Labrie and Hivon which have been published bitterly disappointed to go out of their exchange with the minister of Education, on Thursday.
“Festival of the inconsistency”, “answers jovialistes”, “magical thinking”, about “awkward and reducers” are only some of the expressions used in the melee of the press to express their dismay.
According to Ms. Hivon, the minister is evidence of inconsistency when he says he want to give any latitude to the school teams, but denies them the ability to do half-days.
“I found that it is really showing a great close compared to the constructive ideas that come from the ground, she lamented. He has no better to offer in the face of all the logistical challenges that arise.”
The minister is offering a “minimum support”, also observes Ms. Labrie.
“It is déresponsabilise totally of the implementation of the re-opening of schools, but it is completely disconnected from the real”, she hammered.
Roberge fights to improvise
Among the solutions envisaged by the minister to compensate for a possible lack of staff: the use of teachers and janitors of the high school.
If there is overflow in the primary schools, Mr. Roberge has also indicated that it could transfer to students in the secondary schools, which will be empty.
Such changes in ownership or location for a child “nothing traumatic”, he assured, speaking of the ability for a child to adapt and comparing the experience to that experienced in a “day camp”.
It has floated a certain vagueness in asking parents not to use the school transport and go lead their children to the school “if it is convenient”.
In addition, the department will not provide protective masks to the teachers, he repeated, saying to rely on the advice of the public health. But the teachers can wear a headscarf.
Mr. Roberge also admitted by commission to have presented a “timetable” for the reopening of schools and not a “plan”.
“I wouldn’t call it improvising,” he defended. When we decided to go to the moon, the rocket was not built yet.”
“If he wants to compare themselves to the space sector, I remind you (…) that we do not send our own astronauts without a plan”, he immediately retorted Mrs Rizqy.
The elected liberal has also asked the minister if a teacher may refuse to go to work if their spouse is immunosupprimé.
Mr. Roberge said turning to the CNESST, which is expected to rule on the issue in the next few days.