Back to school: the interest of the children first
Giving win to the mother of the children who wanted to return to school, the judge Villeneuve recalled that it was not for the courts, but rather to the competent governmental authorities, to evaluate the potential risk of contamination of the population in the context of a pandemic.
May 19, 2020 12h01
Updated at 17h42
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
The return class of elementary school students, last week, does not unfold the same way according to the families. While the decision is up to the parents to return their child to school or not for the rest of the school year, separated couples who cannot agree must turn to the courts. Here are a few decisions rendered in the judicial district of Bedford in the past few days.
Just before the start of the may 11, judge Claude Villeneuve had ordered back in class for two children aged 11 and 9 years, and this, even if their father disapproved.
It was argued that the children were not in a situation of failure at school and that of the return to the classroom was an increased risk to their health. In addition, he added, the fact to return to the classroom without keeping the same teacher or schoolmates could be a stressor. By doing this, the father had proposed to provide them with the necessary guidance at home to allow them to complete their school year.
On the other side, the mother of the children claimed not to be able to provide academic support during her moments of guard because of his work that was deemed essential during the pandemic. She also argued that children had needs that cannot be met during the containment and that their return to the school would be beneficial.
The children were also represented by a lawyer, who testified that the eldest wanted to “hone his skills in French and mathematics in order to be able to start high school next fall”, while the younger brother showed little interest in the school.
Giving win to the mother of the children, the judge Villeneuve recalled that it was not for the courts, but rather to the competent governmental authorities, to evaluate the potential risk of contamination of the population in the context of a pandemic and that, if the public health was deemed sufficiently safe to reopen the schools, he could not oppose it.
He also reiterated that the law requires children from 6 to 16 years of age to attend school, and that the fact that the government has decreed that the return to class was not mandatory did not remove the children their right to receive educational services.
Finally, the judge considered that having regard to the interest of the eldest daughter to return to school, “it would be contrary to the interests of the latter not to attend school until next September so that she wants to improve her knowledge in certain subjects where she has difficulties.”
In the case of his younger brother, “it is necessary to avoid that the situation is deteriorating”, that is to say that his lack of interest and motivation for the school is highlighted by his extended absence.
Academic achievement must take precedence…
For the same reasons, the judge Villeneuve had made a similar decision in refusing to allow a mother to obtain full custody of her children 7 and 8 years old to teach them at home since return to work full time for their father.
This was in disagreement with this suggestion because her two children were in a situation of academic failure, which tilts the scale in his favor.
“In the context where the parties acknowledge that the two children have a learning difficulty, it would be contrary to their respective interests not to attend school until next September,” said the judge, adding that he did not see how the home education provided by the mother, who has no training in teaching, would be able to properly help the children in a situation of failure in spite of the intervention plans put in place by their school.
… but the health also
In a third case, which occurred at the end of last week, the judge Sylvain Provencher decided that it was better that the child of a separated couple does not regain his / her school year in the classroom, given that her mother, who has full custody, had a medical condition making them “particularly vulnerable in the present context of the pandemic”.
Also, the father of the child was in agreement with this idea, to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus to his ex-spouse. Moreover, it was decided by mutual agreement that the father does not have physical contact with his son throughout the duration of the confinement, in consideration of four virtual meetings per week.