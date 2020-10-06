The Ministers of Education are meeting to discuss the protocol back to face-to-face classes. However, everything is still linked to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministers of Education of all the provinces are meeting with their national counterpart, Nicolás Trotta, to discuss the protocol that allows them to return to schools in the last years of each of the cycles. However, this is linked to the evolution of the pandemic in each of the provinces.

According to reports, Trotta will present to his peers a new epidemiological index that will divide the national territory according to the risk of contagion in high, medium and low . Based on that, it will be defined which grades will be able to return to classes and how they will return to class.

This means that each of the governors will have the final decision on the return of the students to the schools. Therefore, in Mendoza, the panorama is not so favorable in this sense.

José Thomas, the general director of Schools, is at the meeting and will be the one to communicate the message of the nation, but clearly, the final word will come from Rodolfo Suarez, taking into account epidemiological factors.

This is why, because until now they can only resume classes in provinces where the circulation of the virus is low or nil. Only six provinces could start it, although some later went backwards.

During the pandemic, in addition, only half of the classrooms will be able to be occupied, which will require that students go to schools in a batch, a mixture of face-to-face and virtuality. Always, respecting the protocols, social distancing and chinstraps.