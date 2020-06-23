Back to the pubs and tourism recovery on July 4 for the English
Will reopen beginning of July in England, in addition to the hospitality sector-restaurants, hairdressers, tourist attractions such as museums or amusement parks, cinemas, libraries and sports facilities outdoors.
June 23, 2020 9: 45 am
Updated at 14h18
Pauline Froissart
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — The English are going to find pubs, hairdressers and museums : the british prime minister, Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday a new stage of the déconfinement the 4th of July to relaunch the economy and adapt to the long term threat of the novel coronavirus.
While a large part of Europe has now lifted most of the measures introduced in the face of the pandemic, the british government has acted up to this in small steps.
With 42 927 dead tested positive (+171 in 24 hours) and even more than 52, 000 in cash suspected cases, the United Kingdom deplores the balance sheet the heaviest in Europe of the disease COVID-19. But the government believes it has made sufficient progress against the virus to loosen up further in the vise.
“Our long hibernation national starting to reach its end,” announced Boris Johnson as members of parliament, ensuring that there is a risk of contamination outbreaks locally, but not of the “second wave of infections”.
Will reopen beginning of July, in addition to the hospitality sector-restaurants, hairdressers, tourist attractions such as museums or amusement parks, cinemas, libraries and sports facilities outdoors.
“I’m really looking forward to return to the pub… And I don’t drink not even”, has tweeted the minister of Finance Rishi Sunak.
As for Boris Johnson, known for his mop of blonde, he was told to wait with “almost as much impatience” for his next haircut as his next pint.
Threat “to the spring”
To allow the re-openings were announced, the prime minister said that the recommended distance between two people would be reduced to one metre compared to two currently. This relaxation will make a significant difference to the viability of thousands of businesses”, stressed in a press release Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the CBI, the main employers ‘ organisation of the uk.
Boris Johnson said he was still advised to stay two metres away. In the case of lowering a meter, it will be necessary to reduce the risk of transmission, by improving ventilation, by covering their face or using of the hydroalcoholic gel. It is, however, of recommendations, and offenders will not be short of fine.
These measures apply only to England, the other nations of the United Kingdom has adopted different calendars. Very touched, Scotland, follows a more cautious approach, and the local government announced on Tuesday that maintain the rule of the two meters of distance.
In England, members of two households will now be able to be found inside, and the English will be able to spend the night outside of their homes. The weddings will be able to resume with 30 participants maximum.
Swimming pools, gyms, clubs or beauty salons will, however, wait.
In early June, the government had already allowed some children to return to school, before the start of school for all, held in September. Stores “non-essential” have started to reopen in mid-June.
“I have to tell you that if the virus escapes our control, I will not hesitate to put the brake and to go back on these changes, to a local or national level,” warned Boris Johnson in front of the press in the evening.
At his side, Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, pointed out that the British would still have to live for months with the virus, without a doubt, “till next spring”.
Very criticised for having been slow to respond to the epidemic, the able curator, has seen its strategy of déconfinement know several misfires.
The instructions have sometimes been deemed unclear, the schools were not allowed to open as much as planned before the summer and the government has had to abandon its project of application of tracing for the sick, in favour of a different model without that no timeframe is given.
If the announced measures should boost the tourism activities within the territory of the uk, the issue of trips abroad is still pending.
To avoid importing the event of a COVID-19 at the time of the déconfinement, the government introduced on 8 June a quarantine of 14 days for any traveler arriving from abroad, causing the wrath of the aviation sector.
According to the Times, he is preparing to exempt a dozen countries on this measure, such as France, Spain, Italy or Turkey, to allow the British to travel to the sun.