The United States was the country in which the most downloads were made of the Chinese application TikTok last September, despite facing the possibility of being banned by the restrictions imposed by the Government of President Donald Trump .

The United States Government prohibited from September 20 any transaction with the TikTok application, for which digital stores could no longer allow its download .

According to a study by Stock Apps, the United States was the country with the most TikTok downloads in the world, with 3.79 million through the Apple digital store (App Store) and 2.31 million through the Play Store , from Google, reported the Europa Press news agency.

On September 20, Trump claimed to have given “his blessing” to the agreement between Oracle and the Chinese company ByteDance, owner of the social network TikTok , temporarily halting the ban on its download in the country, which would allow the Chinese company to continue its operations in the United States .

However, a week later, a federal judge in the United States suspended the veto imposed by Trump on the downloads of the popular Chinese video application, which the White House describes as a threat to national security, alleging that the spy matrix in favor of the Chinese Government.

TikTok became the new symbol of the battle between the United States and China for dominance in the cutting-edge technology sector.

A report by the Trump administration called ByteDance a “spokesperson” for the Chinese Communist Party, arguing that it was “committed to promoting the party's agenda and messages.” According to Trump, TikTok spies for China through the collection of user data.