Bacurau : down With the fascists! ***

in <em>Bacurau</em>, a film dystopian sauce for spaghetti western a little bloody, won the jury Prize at Cannes.
April 17, 2020 4: 00
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITIC / jury Prize ex aequo award Bacurau at the Cannes film Festival 2019 has unseated more than one. The feature-length brazilian mixes up the spaghetti western, the fable socio-political dystopian, gore, and the characters vaguely felliniens ! Unclassifiable, certainly, but a little too busy for my taste.
Kleber Mendonça Filho is not their first weapons. In competition at Cannes in 2016, he was, among others, with the superb Aquarius, a song of resistance allegorical. This time, he pays more in vengeful rage. Because the Brazilian and his sidekick Juliano Dornelles have had all the time to see the rise of a president a fascist, Jair Bolsonaro, has been in power for a year.
The duo has located the action in a near future. In a small village lost in the middle of the arid lands of the Northeast, under the rule of a prefect vain, superficial, and manipulative (a disciple of Donald Trump), the inhabitants are of the passive resistance. And flow of the happy days under the sign of community self-help in spite of their limited resources (they are not saints so far).
Until land to the limits of Bacurau “strangers” — American supremacist, who came to have fun to kill these people peaceful (it is a little strong mustard, and cartoonish, but, well, we like the bad guys really bad guys in westerns, isn’t it?).
The villagers, proud and independent, they know nothing until a family disappears. The inhabitants will then seek an out-of-the-law (to the Unforgivable, the classic twilight of Clint Eastwood, or even The seven samurai of Kurosawa) to come and help to defend against the invasion…
The load is interesting, and the film follows a beautiful curve dramatic. The end poured a little too much in the bloody for my taste. But for a change of scene at the time of the confinement, it’s hardly beatable.
Bacurau is offered for rent on the platform of the Modern Cinema.
The generic
Rating : ***
Title : Bacurau
Genre : social Drama
Directors : Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles
Actors : Barbara Colen, Sônia Braga, Udo Kier
Duration : 2h01