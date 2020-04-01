Badr El Kaddouri: “Mikolenko is a real gem, I talked about this back last winter”
In the second part of an interview with the official website of “Dynamo” (Kiev) is a former footballer Badr El Kaddouri said, what he did after his retirement, praised his colleagues in the role of the current composition of the “white-blue”, and told about the situation with the pandemic of coronavirus in Morocco.
– You spent in the “Dynamo” eleven years and referred to Kiev as my second home. What I miss most right now?
– I left Morocco when I was 20 years old, and in Ukraine, lived 11. The best years of my life I spent in Kiev, so I miss all the life that I have been in Ukraine – any one I can not identify.
– How often do you come to Kiev?
– The last time was two years ago. Arriving in Kiev, check into a hotel, because when I was playing in “Dinamo”, then I rented an apartment and the property is not acquired. When the team is in training camp, I also come there and meet guys. “Dynamo” – this is actually my second family, so it’s always nice to meet former team-mates.
– With whom from the former partners on “the Dynamo” more all became friends and now communicate?
– Actually, with a lot of talk – Khatskevich, Shatskikh, Peev, Verpakovskis, with Armoloy sometimes talk on the phone, with some, such as with Rincon intersect at football events. When someone has a birthday of former partners, be sure to congratulate each other. Most importantly, we all remained in good relations.
– You retired in 2012, and earlier this became the assistant coach of the youth national team of Morocco. What was he doing all this time?
– Two years I was just relaxing, spending time with family, and then started the trainer courses at the football Federation. After graduation and obtaining a coaching diploma I had the opportunity to work in the coaching staff Sergei Rebrov when he was the head of “al-Ahly” in Saudi Arabia, I even signed a contract with the club, but just at this time began my studies in Morocco, and I couldn’t every month for ten days to leave, “al-Ahly” – so I just would Rebrov, who asked me to help him. Then there were offers from Moroccan clubs, but I wanted to begin my coaching career with a more tranquil work, so I opted for the Junior national team U17.
Long time after you left the left-back position in the “Dynamo” was problematic. But the situation changed in the summer of 2017, when the Croat Josip Vida and began playing in the first team of the club the pupil of Vitaly Nikolenko. What can you say about their colleagues on the field?
– As for me, Mikolenko – the most powerful player of them all, who played on the left flank of protection “the Dynamo”. Last year in winter I went for a training camp in Marbella, and right Khatskevich told that his team has a real diamond. He asked who and I pointed to Mikolenko. “But he’s still too young…” replied Sasha, to which I retorted: “Give him a chance, let him play you, and after a year or two it will be ready the player for the top Championships.”
Without a doubt, Pivaric also a very good player, technically savvy, but if you choose, I personally like Mikolenko. Besides, Vitali is much younger and more promising.
– After a career in the form of support for yourself, continue to play football? Perhaps a hobby is something there?
– As I said, I live football. After God and family is next in importance for me. Like many former players, getting to play with friends in mini-football, keep fit. If not for Mikolenko could return to Dynamo at the left-back position – would be willing to play for free (laughs).
– You were an agent, and then completed courses in football management, you are now the assistant coach of the Junior team. In the future, who do you see?
– Try yourself in the role of agent, I realized that it’s not mine. I was a football player, lived with the players, and you know that if you want to be a good agent, you have to cheat players. You can not believe the agent. I can’t do that. So I decided to become a coach – I love football, understand it, love the adrenaline that you get during each game. This is my life. Football gave me a lot, and now I want to give – in particular, in the work with young people to share their experience. Well, in the future, older, dreaming of becoming a CEO of this club, and possibly the President.
– Who of European coaches is an example for you?
– Probably will not be original – Zinedine Zidane, Josep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp. Nice that they’ve taken lead on the field during his playing career. And seeing what successful coaching career they are now building, I can see for myself the motivation to do it as well.
– Many players after a career open any other business. Do you have something similar?
– To be honest, dedicate yourself to football. With the business as we haven’t even tried to open a case. But I’m doing what I love.
– I have to ask, what is the situation now in Morocco because of the pandemic coronavirus? There many people infected and deaths, the introduction of a quarantine?
– We have, in principle, like everyone else. We already had a two-week quarantine, when we were in isolation. Most importantly, the coronavirus reached us after Europe there was a wave of diseases, therefore, we have time to prepare. The king to the detriment of the economy has closed the border, so the scale of the epidemic is not as big as in Europe. Despite the fact that Morocco is not a rich country, but people help each other and collectively, we can overcome the problem.
Yuri Vishnevsky