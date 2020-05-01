Bag-Well-Filled: a new project of home delivery free in eastern ontario

| May 1, 2020 | News | No Comments

Sac-Bien-Rempli: un nouveau projet de livraison à domicile gratuit dans l’Est ontarien

Sac-Bien-Rempli: un nouveau projet de livraison à domicile gratuit dans l’Est ontarien

The initiators of the project Bag-Well-Filled, Valérie Lavigne, Olivia Dupuis, Niève Séguin and Benjamin Raymond (left to right)

30 April 2020 20: 21

Share

Bag-Well-Filled: a new project of home delivery free in eastern ontario

Sac-Bien-Rempli: un nouveau projet de livraison à domicile gratuit dans l’Est ontarien

Sac-Bien-Rempli: un nouveau projet de livraison à domicile gratuit dans l’Est ontarien

Ani-Pink Deschatelets

The Right

Share

The initiative was born in alberta, home delivery Bag-Half-Full/Sac-Well-Filled arrives in eastern ontario. The project aims to help the most vulnerable people of the united Counties of Prescott and Russell during the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The local version of the Bag-Half-Full, Bag-Well-Filled, is an initiative that has simmered in the head of Olivia Dupuis and three other medical students at the University of Ottawa, all from CUPR. “We took the initiative to translate the publications, photos, etc, to adapt it to our French-speaking environment.”

To avail the service, people must fill out an online form for delivery of their shopping. Those who don’t have access to a computer are not leftovers. “We called several health units, doctors’ offices, health centers of community in the region of Prescott and Russell to make the contact. People also have the ability to call us, we’ll take care of filling in the document with the person on the phone.”

Bag-Well-Filled are currently serving the municipalities of Casselman, Russell, Embrun, Limoges, St-Albert, Ste-Rose-de-Prescott and Crysler. Olivia Dupuis emphasizes that the orders which lie outside of these municipalities will be evaluated based on the availability of volunteers, on a “case by case”. “Prescott and Russell is a really big region. We start with restricted areas.”

An initiative based on volunteerism

Ms. Dupuis says it is delighted of the enthusiasm of the volunteers who want to bring the hand to the dough. “It really made us warm to the heart to have received such a great response of volunteers. We have a good number already.”

Sac-Bien-Rempli: un nouveau projet de livraison à domicile gratuit dans l’Est ontarien

Members of the community of Prescott-Russell have had recourse to the services of Bag-Well-Filled.

Courtesy

Of course, certain criteria have to be met in order to be able to offer its services. People interested must fill out a questionnaire and submit to calls for references. The criteria correspond to the safety measures health of public Health: not to have travelled in the last 14 days, do not be immunocompromised, have not been in contact with someone tested for the COVID-19 and do not have symptoms. “We wanted to put the emphasis on the safety of the members of the community and volunteers,” she adds

A free service

Bag service-Well-Filled is completely free. People do not have to pay the amount of their races. That said, Ms. Dupuis noted that the organization accepts voluntary donations, in order to ensure the sustainability of the initiative. “We hope to be able to pay our volunteers for their gasoline. There is also a small emergency fund to prevent the disadvantages.” However, it states that any surplus in the coffers of the organization will be distributed to supporting organizations related to the COVID-19, as the food Banks of Canada.

Olivia Dupuis admits now stroking the desire that the project, which she has placed on the feet with his colleagues can flourish beyond the health crisis of today. “We know that this program would still be useful for some people who can’t get out of the house, even beyond the pandemic.”

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *