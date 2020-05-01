Bag-Well-Filled: a new project of home delivery free in eastern ontario
The initiators of the project Bag-Well-Filled, Valérie Lavigne, Olivia Dupuis, Niève Séguin and Benjamin Raymond (left to right)
30 April 2020 20: 21
Share
Bag-Well-Filled: a new project of home delivery free in eastern ontario
Ani-Pink Deschatelets
The Right
Share
The initiative was born in alberta, home delivery Bag-Half-Full/Sac-Well-Filled arrives in eastern ontario. The project aims to help the most vulnerable people of the united Counties of Prescott and Russell during the outbreak of the COVID-19.
The local version of the Bag-Half-Full, Bag-Well-Filled, is an initiative that has simmered in the head of Olivia Dupuis and three other medical students at the University of Ottawa, all from CUPR. “We took the initiative to translate the publications, photos, etc, to adapt it to our French-speaking environment.”
To avail the service, people must fill out an online form for delivery of their shopping. Those who don’t have access to a computer are not leftovers. “We called several health units, doctors’ offices, health centers of community in the region of Prescott and Russell to make the contact. People also have the ability to call us, we’ll take care of filling in the document with the person on the phone.”
Bag-Well-Filled are currently serving the municipalities of Casselman, Russell, Embrun, Limoges, St-Albert, Ste-Rose-de-Prescott and Crysler. Olivia Dupuis emphasizes that the orders which lie outside of these municipalities will be evaluated based on the availability of volunteers, on a “case by case”. “Prescott and Russell is a really big region. We start with restricted areas.”
An initiative based on volunteerism
Ms. Dupuis says it is delighted of the enthusiasm of the volunteers who want to bring the hand to the dough. “It really made us warm to the heart to have received such a great response of volunteers. We have a good number already.”