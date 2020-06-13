Bal Mammoth : Hat our teenagers!

Facilitators Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, and Pier-Luc Funk during the filming of the Bal Mammoth this week.

June 12, 2020

Updated on June 13, 2020

Like all of us, they have been confined. It has not been easy. In an age where social contacts are more crucial than ever, at a time that is synonymous with a rite of passage, at this crossroads that leads to adulthood, our teenagers have been deprived of their end of the school year and their prom. The Mammoth team has not forgotten. The feast will happen on the screen, but the tribute will not be less felt.

“Some will say that with everything that happens, the ball, this is not a big deal. On the contrary,” says Vincent Bolduc, producer at the content of the tv show on Télé-Québec on 19 June at 20h. The show will be hosted by comedians Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, and Pier-Luc Funk. A “before prom” and an “after prom” will take place on Instagram and Facebook as early as 19: 30 and 21h.

“It is not so much the evening as such as the rite of passage that it represents,” adds Bolduc. These are the five years that they have in the past. There are those who have had troubles, who have experienced discrimination, who have had difficulties in various subject areas, social challenges. They became someone else. It is not the same when you enter and when you get out of high school.”

For the past few years, Mammoth strives to be in phase with the teens here. What is it that the branch, the dance, the concerned, the influence. Their gala pays tribute to personalities that affect the young people of Quebec. In these times of pandemic, the time had come to return the favour. Dressed chic or “soft”, it is their evening.

“The people we are called to participate, provides Vincent Bolduc. It was really a great fluidity. It’s clear that the teens were a bit forgotten in this crisis-there. There are people who have suffered more at the level of the health. We questioned with reason on what we will do for our seniors. We questioned with reason on what needs to be done so that the workers can continue to work. We posed the question to the children. But not for teens. We said : “they like it to be in the basement and be quiet.” But it has created a distress for these young people for whom social ties are the cement of their life. For the most part, this was not the ideal to be with their parents 24 hours on 24. But they did it. They have respected the rules, they have helped. But they missed the end of their secondary.”

On 19 June, they will be likely to offer a festive alternative to the prom. Roxane Bruneau, Blue Jeans Blue, Sarahmée, KNLO, Félix Auger-Aliassime, FouKi, Marie-Mai, Rosalie Vaillancourt, Charlotte Cardin, Phil Roy, Jay Temple, The Bronze and Marième are those who wanted to pay tribute to our graduating class of 2020.

“The sports personalities, scientific, and artistic as we wanted to, we all say yes, welcomes Vincent Bolduc. It is a pure happiness. All these people come and say : “bravo, you’ve done it, you have been through these five years. It will not be marked as usual, but we will make you a special feast for you say so.”

Together, in spite of everything

Actor since childhood, Vincent Bolduc has missed several days of school in his youth. At the time of leaving high school, he said that he missed narrowly the price of the student, the less present because her absences were justified by the work. He keeps his own prom to remember a young man who “felt so” in his shirt jabots. He cherishes especially the next festive event.

“I wasn’t much at my school, but I was very close to my gang,” he says. The after-school program, it has made all my mental health. Even if I was working with the world’s super, I couldn’t wait for me to return to school to take care of the end of year show, to the improv, for the days of day camp that we hosted for children. I was as much at heart as to turn. The crew change. But your gang at school, it stays on. It stuck like cement to me.”

While the COVID-19 and we were locked all in the house, the idea of reaching out to the teens quickly established itself. And if the public health opens the door to the déconfinement, the team had planned the coup to promote the gatherings virtual. The groups who will look at the Ball Mammoth at a distance will be able to share securely the address of their video conferencing and may be able to receive the visit of the facilitators Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse or Pier-Luc Funk during the show.

The idea is to return the spotlight on our graduating seniors. In a troubled period of a pandemic, while the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer mobilized crowds against racism, the news could transcend this ball on tv.

“There is a difference with the evening Mammoth end of the year, which reminds us of the important events of the year, says Vincent Bolduc. There, it is sure that we will talk about the fight against racism, containment, pandemic… In the case of the Ball Mammoth, the goal is more to put the focus on young people, to tell them congratulations for having done so. That being said, when we speak of the future, they speak of living together, of racism, of containment. Of course, that they are emerging in a context of a pandemic and social change. We can not deny it. When we asked how it’s going to, it is tinged with it.”

The actor and producer cites the campaign of the young activist environmentalist Greta Thunberg, which mobilised the crowds in advance of the pandemic. It evokes how a lot of things have changed this year, when our graduating seniors would have had to celebrate at their prom.

“They marched in the streets for the environment, they have been confined for reasons of public health and there, they go out to fight against racism and inequality, summarizes-t-it. It has been this year.”

