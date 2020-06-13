Facilitators Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, and Pier-Luc Funk during the filming of the <em>Bal Mammoth</em> this week.
June 12, 2020
Bal Mammoth : Hat our teenagers!
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Like all of us, they have been confined. It has not been easy. In an age where social contacts are more crucial than ever, at a time that is synonymous with a rite of passage, at this crossroads that leads to adulthood, our teenagers have been deprived of their end of the school year and their prom. The Mammoth team has not forgotten. The feast will happen on the screen, but the tribute will not be less felt.
“Some will say that with everything that happens, the ball, this is not a big deal. On the contrary,” says Vincent Bolduc, producer at the content of the tv show on Télé-Québec on 19 June at 20h. The show will be hosted by comedians Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, and Pier-Luc Funk. A “before prom” and an “after prom” will take place on Instagram and Facebook as early as 19: 30 and 21h.
“It is not so much the evening as such as the rite of passage that it represents,” adds Bolduc. These are the five years that they have in the past. There are those who have had troubles, who have experienced discrimination, who have had difficulties in various subject areas, social challenges. They became someone else. It is not the same when you enter and when you get out of high school.”
For the past few years, Mammoth strives to be in phase with the teens here. What is it that the branch, the dance, the concerned, the influence. Their gala pays tribute to personalities that affect the young people of Quebec. In these times of pandemic, the time had come to return the favour. Dressed chic or “soft”, it is their evening.
“The people we are called to participate, provides Vincent Bolduc. It was really a great fluidity. It’s clear that the teens were a bit forgotten in this crisis-there. There are people who have suffered more at the level of the health. We questioned with reason on what we will do for our seniors. We questioned with reason on what needs to be done so that the workers can continue to work. We posed the question to the children. But not for teens. We said : “they like it to be in the basement and be quiet.” But it has created a distress for these young people for whom social ties are the cement of their life. For the most part, this was not the ideal to be with their parents 24 hours on 24. But they did it. They have respected the rules, they have helped. But they missed the end of their secondary.”
On 19 June, they will be likely to offer a festive alternative to the prom. Roxane Bruneau, Blue Jeans Blue, Sarahmée, KNLO, Félix Auger-Aliassime, FouKi, Marie-Mai, Rosalie Vaillancourt, Charlotte Cardin, Phil Roy, Jay Temple, The Bronze and Marième are those who wanted to pay tribute to our graduating class of 2020.