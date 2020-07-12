Balance in Quebec : more than 100 new cases and seven deaths
According to the data of the ministry of Health published Sunday, authorities have identified 114 new cases, for a total of 56 521 since the beginning of the pandemic.
July 12, 2020 11: 36
Updated at 14h08
The canadian Press
After a small lull on Saturday, the number of new positives has crossed the threshold of the hundred in Quebec.
The balance sheet has also increased by seven deaths, four of which occurred before 4 July. It is regretted that up to now the death of 5627 persons because of the virus.
If we exclude these deaths and 28 862 cases considered resolved, an account in Quebec 25 032 active cases, or 18 more than the day before.
The situation continues to improve in hospitals where there were 306 infected patients, a decrease of seven. Two less people were in the intensive care unit, or 20.
Not less than 10 753 samples were taken during the day of Friday.
Forty-eight cases, almost double compared to the previous day, were added on the island of Montréal, for a total of 27 602. There were 5869 case in the region of Laval, an increase of thirteen, and 8150 in the Montérégie region, an increase of 33.
There were also 2054 case (+1) in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec, 1875 (+1) in the National Capital, 985 (+6), in the eastern Townships, 620 (+1) in the Outaouais region, 342 of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and 193 in Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 107 589 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8783 Canadian.
By way of a press release, the deputy chief public health officer of Canada, Dr. Howard Njoo said on Sunday that 66 % of those infected have recovered.
Canadian laboratories have analyzed the screening tests of more than 3.1 million people. “Over the last week, we tested an average of 38 000 people each day, of which 1% received a positive result,” said Dr. Njoo.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 56 521 cases in Quebec, including 5627 death; 36 727 cases in Ontario, of which 2719 death; 8596 case in Alberta, of which 160 deaths; 3028 case in British Columbia, including 186 deaths; 1066 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths; 815 case in Saskatchewan, including 15 deaths; 325 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 262 case in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 166 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 33 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.