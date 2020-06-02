Balance sheet as at Quebec: 20 new deaths and 295 new cases
1 June 2020 11: 47
Updated at 16: 10
The canadian Press
The pandemic of sars coronavirus shows definitely signs of shortness of breath in Quebec. The data released Monday demonstrate 20 new deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of 4661. There are 295 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected 51 354.
The number of hospitalizations declined by 13 to 1185. There are eight persons of less intensive care, or 163.
One hundred and eight infections were added between Sunday and Monday in Montreal, for a total of 25 545. It is also reported modest increases in Laval and the Montérégie, the other two regions the hardest hit.
The other developments of the day.
Ontario is reporting Monday 404 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths. This brings the total cases in the province to 28 263, an increase of 1.5% compared to the previous day.It includes 2276 deaths and 22 153 healings.