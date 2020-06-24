Balance sheet Capital-National : four new cases, two deaths
Two of the four new positive cases were reported among the employees of the Gardens of the Upper St Lawrence river, are now in the 92 to have contracted the virus.
June 23, 2020 16h34
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The National Capital recorded Tuesday, four new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, which bring to 173 the number of people who succumbed to the virus until now. The CIUSSS also survey outbreaks in two other residential environments for seniors, or the Hospital, Jeffery Hale and the private seniors ‘ residence (RPA) the Haven of The Trait-Carré.
The private CHSLD not discounted Saint-Agustin-de-Desmaures also deplores a 30th death among its 84 residents infected.
The other death was reported at the general Hospital of Quebec, which now has 35 deaths out of a total of 95 users are infected.
With the lifting of the outbreaks at the Jeffery Hale and at the Havre du Trait-Carré, there are not more than six residential environments for seniors where the situation is still considered fragile, or the Gardens of the High St-Laurent, the general Hospital of Quebec, the CHSLD The Suburb of the same as the RPA Gardens of Evangeline, the Manor and Course of the Atrium and Clearing of the Wooded area.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the National Capital there are 1810 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these 1810-infected persons, 1324 are now restored, and nine were hospitalized, including one to intensive care.
Chaudière-Appalaches
The situation remained stable in Chaudière-Appalaches, which were always a total of 514 confirmed cases as of Tuesday (496 persons recovered, two people hospitalized, eight deaths).
The clinic’s mobile testing CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches will move also in the Beauce region for the next three weeks. It will be in the regional county municipality of la Nouvelle-Beauce in the week of 29 June, and then in the Beauce-Sartigan in the weeks of 6 and 13 July (www.cisssca.com/clinique-depistage for details).
The clinic’s mobile testing has a mandate to “undertake massive screening of symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals within the same population”, reminiscent of the CISSS, Chaudière-Appalaches, in a news release.