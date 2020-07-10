Balance sheet COVID-19 for the region of Quebec: four new cases, no deaths
July 10, 2020 15h02
Balance sheet COVID-19 for the region of Quebec: four new cases, no deaths
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital are no new deaths related to the COVID-19 from the last 24 hours. He records, however, four new cases on its territory.
The total of infected people amounts to 1873, 1504 of them, however, are considered as cured. On Friday, nine people were hospitalized, none of them is in the intensive care unit. The region deplores 189 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.
Three foci of an outbreak of the virus are still active in the Capitale-Nationale region : CHSLD Le Faubourg (75 cases, 13 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (166 cases, 37 deaths) and CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent (199 cases and 41 deaths).
Two of the four new cases have been identified in the homes of outbreak.
“It is imperative to continue to adhere to this were the measures of distance of two meters, the washing of hands frequently, especially when returning to the house, the wearing of a covering face at all times in enclosed public places, as well as all of the measures and instructions of public health around the déconfinement in our region,” recalls the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
Chaudière-Appalaches
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Chaudière-Appalaches amounted to 522. Of this number, 509 people are restored. No person is admitted to hospital because of the virus on the territory and the region regrets only eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.
