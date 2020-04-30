Balance sheet COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Islands: the region loses a case!
There were no deaths to report in the area for two weeks.
29 April 2020, 18h34
Balance sheet COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Islands: the region loses a case!
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The total number of people infected with the COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic has…declined Wednesday in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, from 165 to 164, due to a statistical adjustment taking into account the principal address of two people, of the people not living permanently in the peninsula or the archipelago.
This classification is different to that of two people has been in part offset by the addition of a new case of infection, someone working in the network of the Centre of health and social services of the region (CISSS). This case is to 39 the number of people working in health who have been infected by the coronavirus, of which 16 were in the employment of the CISSS.
Twelve new healings are part of the regional assessment, for a total of 82 since the beginning of the pandemic. Therefore, there is no deaths to report in the area for two weeks, and no hospitalization. Two people are being treated at the hospital in Rimouski, but they are not in intensive care.