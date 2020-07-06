Balance sheet for Quebec: 10 new cases and six more deaths
July 6, 2020
The region of Quebec mourns six deaths on its territory, that have occurred in the last three days. In addition, the CIUSSS in the National Capital announced the lifting of the outbreak of the virus in the home Gardens of Evangeline and Clearing of the Wooded area.
With six new users overwhelmed by the COVID-19, the heavy toll of the death of the CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river was $ 38. In total, 89 users and 108 employees have contracted the virus.
In the region, we have recorded 10 new cases, bringing the total of people infected to 1861, of which 1457 are now considered cured. The total number of deaths now displays 185. Only three new cases have been reported in outbreaks outbreaks in the region.
In the hospitals of the territory, nine people are hospitalized, none of them is in the intensive care unit.
Two other foci of outbreaks are still active : CHSLD general Hospital (165 cases and 36 deaths) and CHSLD Le Faubourg (69 cases and 13 deaths).
The outbreak of COVID-19 in the residence Gardens of Evangeline has 14 victims, only one in the Clearing in the Woods.
Chaudière-Appalaches
In Chaudière-Appalaches, up to 521 people have contracted the virus, 507 of them are restored. On the territory, only one person is in hospital. The COVID-19 has made only eight victims.