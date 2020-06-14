Balance sheet for Quebec: 13 new cases, no deaths
June 13, 2020-15: 40
Updated at 20h03
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Saturday, the region of the Capitale-Nationale region recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory, seven of them reported in accommodation centres for elderly people.
The total number of people infected rises to 1755, of which 1116 are now considered cured. The CIUSSS are no new deaths in the past 24 hours, 152 people have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
On the territory of Quebec, 18 people are still hospitalized, three of them are in intensive care.
The CHSLD, The Suburb has announced its 8edécès Friday has a new case, 31 users and 29 employees are infected.
The CHSLD general Hospital of Quebec, the centre hosting the most affected by the virus, with 29 deaths, adds three new cases, 92 users and 64 employees are now infected.
The private CHSLD non-contracted Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river saves him also three new cases among its residents, 70 users and 78 employees are infected. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 19 people have died of the virus.
The situation remains stable in other places of outbreaks in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (76 cases and 15 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (23 cases, 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (16 cases).