Balance sheet for Quebec: 14 new cases and another death

The CHSLD, The Faubourg account for up to 64 people infected.

June 19, 2020 16: 37

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The CHSLD, The Faubourg laments her 10th death and a new case. The CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent has six new cases and regrets are still 27 death.

The area of the National Capital reported 14 new cases on its territory Friday, until 1797 people have been infected and 1262 of them are now considered healed, more than 70% are thus restored.

The region there are 166 deaths since the beginning of the crisis.

“It is imperative to continue to adhere to this were the measures of distance of two meters, the washing of hands frequently, especially when returning to the house, the wearing of a covering face at all times in enclosed public places, as well as all of the measures and instructions of public health around the déconfinement in our region,” recalls the CIUSSS.

The CHSLD, The Faubourg account for up to 64 people infected. The balance of the case, the CHSLD Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence amounted to 170.

Here are the data for other places of an outbreak in the region : CHSLD general Hospital (158 cases, 32 deaths), Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (16 cases and 1 death).

On Thursday, the CIUSSS in the National Capital has raised the opinion of an outbreak in the accommodation centre Paul-Triquet, there were up to 76 infected people and the place, deplores 15 deaths.

Balance sheet of case, June 19, in the National Capital

CIUSSS of the National Capital

Chaudière-Appalaches

The region does not have any new cases on Friday. The number of confirmed cases in the Chaudière-Appalaches amounted to 512, two people are hospitalized and one of them is in the intensive care unit. The CISSS account 492 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches warns citizens about the heat the next few days. With hot and humid temperatures are expected and may result in health problems.

“Extreme heat affects everyone, but the risks are greater in children under five years of age, the elderly, those who suffer from a chronic disease, those taking medication and those who do not have access to a cool or air-conditioned”, said in a press release.

It is advisable to check for the condition of vulnerable persons, or persons in loss of autonomy of his entourage during the week-end.

“It is recommended to call them one to two times per day to ensure that everything goes well. You can also provide them with drinks or to accompany them, if possible, in locations that are more cool or air-conditioned while respecting the health rules in force concerning the COVID-19. The managers of seniors ‘ residences and child care services are also invited to pay particular attention to their customers.”

Balance sheet of case, June 19, in Chaudière-Appalaches

CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches

