Balance sheet for Quebec: 14 new cases and another death
The CHSLD, The Faubourg account for up to 64 people infected.
Share
June 19, 2020 16: 37
Share
Balance sheet for Quebec: 14 new cases and another death
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The CHSLD, The Faubourg laments her 10th death and a new case. The CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent has six new cases and regrets are still 27 death.
The area of the National Capital reported 14 new cases on its territory Friday, until 1797 people have been infected and 1262 of them are now considered healed, more than 70% are thus restored.
The region there are 166 deaths since the beginning of the crisis.
“It is imperative to continue to adhere to this were the measures of distance of two meters, the washing of hands frequently, especially when returning to the house, the wearing of a covering face at all times in enclosed public places, as well as all of the measures and instructions of public health around the déconfinement in our region,” recalls the CIUSSS.
The CHSLD, The Faubourg account for up to 64 people infected. The balance of the case, the CHSLD Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence amounted to 170.
Here are the data for other places of an outbreak in the region : CHSLD general Hospital (158 cases, 32 deaths), Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (16 cases and 1 death).
On Thursday, the CIUSSS in the National Capital has raised the opinion of an outbreak in the accommodation centre Paul-Triquet, there were up to 76 infected people and the place, deplores 15 deaths.