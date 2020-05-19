Balance sheet for Quebec: a case of COVID-19 in the Apartments of Bordeaux and two other deaths
The Apartment of Bordeaux are located on the same lot as the residence for the elderly Area of Bordeaux.
May 18, 2020 13h34
Updated at 17h48
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A person who resides in the Apartments of Bordeaux Sillery has received a positive test to the COVID-19 Sunday, this person remains in isolation. The National Capital also recorded two new deaths.
The complex of Apartments of Bordeaux, located on the chemin Saint-Louis in Quebec city is under the management of Chartwell, it is a question of residences for independent retirees. The vice-president of the operational services of Québec, Marie-France Lemay, has confirmed the positive case on Monday.
“On Sunday may 17, 2020, the department of public health of Quebec has confirmed that the test screening of the COVID-19 of a person living at Chartwell Apartments of Bordeaux proved to be positive. This person was placed in isolation,” she said.
To curb the spread of the virus, the other residents are asked to stay confined to the interior of their apartment and the common areas such as dining rooms were closed. The “déconfinement” progressive will have to wait for these retirees.
“All the directives and instructions of the public health to limit transmission of the virus in our residence are observed, and we have put in place a number of additional precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 to other people,” says Ms. Lemay.
Other screening tests will be carried out “if required”. The directorate works in collaboration in the public health directorate for the management of the crisis.
It is a complex second infected under the responsibility of Chartwell Quebec. The Manor and the Atrium has already 52 cases of COVID-19 and mourns five deaths since the beginning of the crisis.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
Balance Sheet Capital-National
On Monday, the CIUSSS in the National Capital announced the confirmation of 27 new positive cases, bringing the total of infected people at 1253. The territory has also recorded two other deaths, for a total of 88.
There are currently 35 people are hospitalized (29 residents of the region), and six of them are in intensive care. In addition, 599 people are considered cured.
One of the deaths occurred at the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes, his third since the beginning of the outbreak. As of Monday, 12 users and nine employees are infected.
The CHSLD general Hospital of Quebec, note on eight new cases, 20 users and nine employees received a positive test to the COVID-19.
The situation remains stable in the other 11 homes-hatching in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (209 cases), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (74 cases), CHSLD Le Faubourg (14 cases), Manoir de Courville (49 cases), The Gardens of Evangeline (129 cases), CHSLD du Boisé (2 cases), Manor and Course of the Atrium (52 cases), Havre du Trait-Carré (27 cases), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (7 cases), and The Clearing of the Wooded area (4 cases).
Since Monday, the dam of public safety at the entrance of the Charlevoix region is lifted. The region is accessible, but the government is seeking to avoid the displacement of non-essential.