Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 12 new cases, no deaths
Half of the new cases of COVID-19 identified in Chaudière-Appalaches are linked to a private gathering that took place last week.
July 30, 2020 17h28
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches reported on Thursday 10 new cases of the COVID-19, of which five related to a private gathering that took place last week.
The balance sheet total in the Chaudière-Appalaches rises to 557 people infected, of which 521 are restored. The region mourns eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Of these 10 new cases, five are linked to a private gathering that took place in the MRC des Etchemins, last week. In total, this gathering has generated 12 confirmed cases since the end of the week. Following this outbreak, it is estimated that 110 people have been in contact with 12 people infected. The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches ensures that these 110 people are currently in isolation, and that all of them will be screened in the coming days. The people infected are aged between 25 and 35 years old.
The public health Directorate of the Chaudière-Appalaches also recalling to the people the importance of continuing to implement the measures of protection. “The virus is sneaky and still present in our communities. Each person can contribute to avoid an increase of the cases in our towns and villages. Continue to protect!”, could you read in a press release.
Capitale-Nationale
The CIUSSS of the National Capital reported on Thursday two new positive cases and no deaths since the last 24 hours. One of these new cases of the COVID-19 has been reported by a resident of the CHSLD Le Faubourg.
Four accommodation centres are foci of outbreak assets in Québec : CHSLD Le Faubourg (82 cases, 13 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (168 cases, 37 deaths), NURSING Jardins du Haut-Saint-Laurent (199 cases, 41 deaths), Auberge aux Trois Pignons (28 cases, 3 deaths).
In total, the National Capital account of 1953 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these 1953 people who have contracted the virus, 1671 recovered, 193 have died and four are hospitalized, none of them are in intensive care.