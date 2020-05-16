Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 18 new cases and another death
Three cases of COVID-19 in the complex Neighbourhoods of the rivers
May 15, 2020 16h58
Updated at 19h24
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The National Capital recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory Friday, as well as another death. Three residents of the complex Neighbourhoods of the rivers have received a positive diagnosis, but the residence is not treated as a hatching by the CIUSSS for the moment.
The total number of infected people amounts to 1188 in the region, we calculate 79 deaths since the beginning of the crisis. Friday, 41 people were hospitalized (35 residents of the Capitale-Nationale), and four of them are in intensive care. Moreover, 517 people are considered cured.
The three people with the COVID-19 in the complex of the borough’s Rivers are housed in the residence of The Clearing.
“The first case, it has been known Thursday. The person was in a unit of ten people, it is a unit very closed, people do not go out and it is very limited. The residents of the unit have been tested and we had two positive results. The other came back negative,” explains Mylène Dupéré, vice-president of public affairs and corporate communications at Selection Group, owner of the complex.
Two of the three residents infected have been transferred to a hospital to be cared for. The other resident has no symptoms and is currently still in The Clearing.
“The person is isolated and treated by the employees with all personal protective equipment, gloves, masks, gown, and goggles. The employees are well trained,” says Mylène Dupéré.
Ms. Dupéré also states that the infected person is waiting for a transfer. Also, she mentions that the residence works in close collaboration with the CIUSSS of the National Capital. Employees who have been in contact with the affected drive to perform a screening test, up to now, the results are negative. Other results will be known in the coming days.
“The situation is under control and you work hard for it the rest. We try to find the epidemiological link of the first case, the hypothesis for now is that an asymptomatic individual has entered and has infected a resident. For the moment, there is no clear answer.”
It is also clarified that the protection measures are firm from the beginning of the pandemic in complex Neighborhoods. All employees and people who come to give a hand to calculate their temperature at the entrance and must not have been in contact with the virus, including. As soon as management became aware of the first case, there was also a disinfection total places.
“In regard to a systematic screening, it relies completely on the CIUSSS. If they decide to do, we will work together, it is obvious. For the moment this is not the case, but the decision to come to them,” says Mylène Dupéré.
Balance sheet for the Capitale-Nationale
The private residence Mansion and During the Atrium recorded her third death, she also noted two new cases. There are now 37 users and 13 employees infected.
The residence of the Gardens of Evangeline, the second outbreak, the most important after the Jeffery Hale Hospital, she also two cases among its users, 60 residents and 67 employees are now infected.
As to the residence Haven of the Square lines, the four new cases are noted among users, 11 residents and 12 employees are infected.
The situation remains rather stable in the other nine places of outbreak of the virus; Jeffery Hale Hospital (203 cases), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (72 cases), CHSLD Le Faubourg (14 cases), Manoir de Courville (49 cases), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (21 cases), CHSLD du Boisé (2 cases), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases), NURSING general Hospital of Quebec (16 cases), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (4 cases).
“People with experience flu-like symptoms that resemble those of the COVID-19 should contact the 418 644-4545 to get an appointment for a screening. This will allow to rapidly detect the presence of the virus, before the symptoms worsen, and take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of all,” says the regional director of public health, Dr. François Desbiens.