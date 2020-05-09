Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 19 new cases and one death
8 may 2020 14h12
Updated at 22h52
Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 19 new cases and one death
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital recorded 19 new cases positive and another death Friday, he now has 1027 people infected and 69 deaths on its territory.
As of Friday, 30 people are hospitalized and six of them are in intensive care. In addition, 448 individuals to this day considered to be cured.
“With the déconfinement gradual in coming, it will be important to all, in addition to continue to adhere to the guidelines in place such as washing your hands and the distance of two meters, to be on the lookout for any symptoms that could show our elderly. If one of your loved ones 70 years and older may have symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting or fever or cough, we invite you to contact the 418 644-4545 to get an appointment with a health care professional at one of our clinics designated assessment”, said Dr. Francois Desbiens, regional director of public health.
The objective is to detect quickly the presence of the virus before the symptoms worsen, the necessary security measures can quickly be put in place.
We did note a large increase of cases in outbreaks outbreak. The Jeffery Hale Hospital adds a new case in its employees, the 190 people are now infected (95 users and 95 employees).
Six cases are in addition to the residence of the Gardens of Evangeline, for a total of 107 patients (54 users and 53 employees). It is the second largest place of an outbreak in the region.
The Manoir de Courville (48 cases) and the Manor house and During the Atrium (26 cases) add all two another employee among those tested positive to the COVID-19. The Havre du Trait-Carré (9) adds two employees to its list of those infected.
The situation remains unchanged in the other places of outbreak, the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (17 cases), the CHSLD du Boisé (2 cases), the CHSLD Le Faubourg (6 cases) and the CHSLD Paul-Triquet (70 cases).
In a context of déconfinement gradual and a possible increase in positive cases, the CIUSSS of the National Capital, maintains the need for hiring nurses, auxiliary nurses, the orderlies and maintenance staff and food services. Those qualified and interested to come and support the teams in place can contact 1 844 220-2227.