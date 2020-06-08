Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 22 new cases and another death
25 deaths have occurred between the walls of the CHSLD general Hospital, 83 users and 61 employees are infected.
June 7, 2020 16h24
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A single death occurred in Québec city in the past 24 hours, the CHSLD general Hospital, the centre hosting the most affected by the pandemic.
It is the 25th death between these walls, 83 users and 61 employees are infected.
The region of the Capitale-Nationale region has 20 new cases on Sunday, until 1693 people are infected, of which 1014 are now considered cured. On the territory, 22 people are hospitalized, two of them are in intensive care.
The region complains of a total of 141 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The private CHSLD non-contracted Jardins du Haut Saint-Laurent in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures continues to accumulate cases. With six new positive tests on Sunday, 53 users and 70 employees are infected. The place also laments 17 deaths.
Three other cases have been reported to the CHSLD Le Faubourg, with six deaths, 28 users, and 24 employees are infected.
Moreover, the situation remains stable in other places of an outbreak of the virus : Jeffery Hale Hospital (213 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases and 11 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (22 cases and 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (34 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (15 cases).