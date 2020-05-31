Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 31 new cases and two more deaths
The General Hospital records 9th death in addition to nine new cases, 66 users and 42 employees are now infected.
May 29, 2020 16h09
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The CHSLD General Hospital and the CHSLD privé conventionné Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river still showed a number of new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Among the 31 positive tests announced in the National Capital, 24 are in the circles of accommodations that live an outbreak.
On Thursday, the situation worsened to the General Hospital and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river. Friday, the balance sheet was equally disturbing. The General Hospital records 9th death in addition to nine new cases, 66 users and 42 employees are now infected.
The side Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, 31 users (+11) and 36 employees (+2) are infected, and the place, deplores the fact always a single death. Since the beginning of the outbreak a week ago, the CIUSSS in the National Capital has sent 17 staff to strengthen the health care workforce.
Even if the number of cases seems to be stabilizing at the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, he added another death Friday, the 15th since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are up to now 1532 case in the Quebec city region, of which 851 people are now cured. The number of deaths, total rises to 103.
Friday, 28 people were hospitalized in the territory, four of them are in intensive care.
In other places of an outbreak of the virus, the situation remains stable : Jeffery Hale Hospital (213 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), CHSLD Le Faubourg (31 cases and 1 death), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Evangeline (133 cases and 11 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (22 cases and 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (56 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (33 cases and 1 death), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9), Clearing in the Wooded area (14 cases).