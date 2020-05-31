Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 31 new cases and two more deaths

May 30, 2020

The General Hospital records 9th death in addition to nine new cases, 66 users and 42 employees are now infected.

May 29, 2020 16h09

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The CHSLD General Hospital and the CHSLD privé conventionné Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river still showed a number of new cases of COVID-19 Friday. Among the 31 positive tests announced in the National Capital, 24 are in the circles of accommodations that live an outbreak.

On Thursday, the situation worsened to the General Hospital and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river. Friday, the balance sheet was equally disturbing. The General Hospital records 9th death in addition to nine new cases, 66 users and 42 employees are now infected.

The side Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, 31 users (+11) and 36 employees (+2) are infected, and the place, deplores the fact always a single death. Since the beginning of the outbreak a week ago, the CIUSSS in the National Capital has sent 17 staff to strengthen the health care workforce.

Even if the number of cases seems to be stabilizing at the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, he added another death Friday, the 15th since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are up to now 1532 case in the Quebec city region, of which 851 people are now cured. The number of deaths, total rises to 103.

Friday, 28 people were hospitalized in the territory, four of them are in intensive care.

In other places of an outbreak of the virus, the situation remains stable : Jeffery Hale Hospital (213 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), CHSLD Le Faubourg (31 cases and 1 death), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Evangeline (133 cases and 11 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (22 cases and 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (56 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (33 cases and 1 death), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9), Clearing in the Wooded area (14 cases).

Balance sheet of case Capitale-Nationale of may 29.

CIUSSS of the National Capital

Chaudière-Appalaches

The region noted no new cases on Friday. The number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to 493, five people are hospitalized and two of them are in intensive care. The CISSS account 409 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

No other case at the Manor Liverpool, a private seniors ‘ residence, the place of the outbreak are currently two active cases of COVID-19 in its residents, 30 of them had contracted the virus. Among health workers, there are 14 confirmed cases.

Recall that the Commission scolaire des navigateurs has confirmed to the Sun Thursday that a person attending a primary school on the South Shore had received a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last few days. The case would have been reported in a school in the area of Saint-Romuald.

Le Soleil

