Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 33 new cases, no deaths
On Monday, Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches record 33 new cases of COVID-19.
July 27, 2020 17h38
Leah Martin
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital had, on Monday afternoon, 20 new cases of COVID-19 on its territory since its balance sheet of Friday, July 24. In Chaudière-Appalaches, we note the 13 new people who are infected.
In total, 1944 people have contracted the virus in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region, but 1657 people are restored. Since the beginning of the crisis, 193 people died as a result of the COVID-19.
Among the new cases registered on the territory, there are three new homes have outbreak.
Four places of outbreak are still active : CHSLD Le Faubourg (79 cases, 13 deaths), Auberge aux Trois Pignons (28 cases and 3 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (167 cases, 37 deaths) and the Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent (199 cases, 41 deaths)
In hospitals responsible for eastern Quebec, two people are hospitalized, none of them is in the intensive care unit.
There are no new deaths since the last balance-sheet of 24 July.
Chaudière-Appalaches
The CIUSSS Chaudière-Appalaches, stated, Sunday, from 13 new cases on its territory from the balance sheet published on July 24. The number of confirmed cases rose to 546. A total of 518 people have been restored.
A person is admitted to hospital in connection with the COVID-19, but there are no cases in intensive care in hospitals of the region.
The region has always eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.