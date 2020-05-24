Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: 35 new positive cases
The accommodation centre general Hospital of Quebec recorded four new cases among the users and two other employees, 65 persons are now infected.
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The number of cases of COVID-19 climbs in the homes of outbreak in Quebec. Saturday, the region lamented, however, no new deaths.
The CIUSSS of the National Capital announces the confirmation of 34 new cases on Saturday. The region now accounts for up to 1354 individuals infected and there are 92 deaths. In the hospitals, 29 people were hospitalized, and two of them are in intensive care. In addition, 696 people are considered cured.
The accommodation centre general Hospital of Quebec recorded four new cases among the users and two other employees, 65 persons are now infected. The CHSLD has suspended visits by a caregiver earlier this week, in order to limit the entries in the building. It also regrets the three fatalities since the beginning of the crisis.
The CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river, the last place considered as the center of an outbreak of the virus, recorded five new cases of cOVID-19 Saturday, seven people are now infected.
In 11 other places of outbreak, a few cases are added, but the situation remains stable : Jeffery Hale Hospital (210 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), CHSLD Le Faubourg (16 cases and 1 death), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Evangeline (130 cases and 11 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (21 cases and 3 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (54 cases and 5 deaths), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (8 cases), Havre du Trait-Carré (32 cases),Clearing of the Wooded area (8 cases).
“All the people who experience flu-like symptoms that resemble those of the COVID-19 should contact the 418 644-4545 to get an appointment for a screening. This will allow to rapidly detect the presence of the virus, before the symptoms worsen, and take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of all”, one can read in the communiqué sent by the CIUSSS.