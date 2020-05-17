Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: five deaths and a new home hatching
The residence of The Clearing of the Wooded area, on the boulevard Père-Lelièvre
16 may 2020
Updated at 2135
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Five other people died as a result of the COVID-19 in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region in the last 24 hours. All the deaths occurred in the accommodation centres for the elderly. The residence of The Clearing of the Wooded area, in the complex Neighbourhoods of the rivers, becomes the 13th home outbreak.
The region now accounts for 84 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis. She also recorded 18 new positive cases, bringing the total of 1206 people infected. On Saturday, 38 individuals were hospitalized, and five of them were in the intensive care unit.
In addition, 533 persons are considered cured.
The CHSLD general Hospital of Quebec, note its first two deaths, four new cases, 16 users and four employees are now infected. The residence Havre du Trait-Carré declares it as his first death, in addition to two new cases, 12 users and 13 employees have tested positive to the COVID-19.
The private home Gardens of Evangeline saves for her 10th death; 60 users and 68 employees are infected.
The CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes are his second death, 11 users and nine employees are infected.
The Clearing of the Wooded area, which is now seen as a place of outbreak in the CIUSSS, account always three positive cases among its users. Two of them are already transferred to the hospital and the other resident is asymptomatic.
The situation remains rather stable in the other locations of an outbreak of the virus, but some cases are : Jeffery Hale Hospital (207 cases), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (74 cases), CHSLD Le Faubourg (14 cases), Manoir de Courville (49 cases), CHSLD du Boisé (2 cases), Manor and Course of the Atrium (51 cases), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (5 cases).