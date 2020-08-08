Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: four new cases, no deaths
The CHSLD, The Suburb comprises a total of 83 cases and 13 deaths
August 7, 2020 15h36
Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: four new cases, no deaths
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The Quebec region recorded only two new cases of COVID-19 on its territory Friday, the same balance sheet for the region of Chaudière-Appalaches. No other death has been listed.
The CIUSSS of the National Capital account now 1964 people infected and 194 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the positive cases, 1700 people are restored. Three people were hospitalized because of the virus Friday.
The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches reported a balance of 575 positive cases and eight deaths. To date, 532 people have been restored. One person is hospitalized because of the virus on the territory.
Three shelters are always treated as a place of outbreak of the virus active: CHSLD Le Faubourg (83 cases and 13 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (167 cases and 37 deaths) and the residence Inn at the Three Gables (29 cases and 4 deaths).
The new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday don’t come from the places of outbreak.