Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: only three new cases and another death

| June 22, 2020 | News | No Comments

Bilan pour Québec et Chaudière-Appalaches: seulement trois nouveaux cas et un autre décès

The two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at the CHSLD Le Faubourg.

June 21, 2020 16h29

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The region of Quebec only records two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. She also laments a new death.

In the National Capital, until 1804 people have been infected, 1309 of them are now restored. The total number of deaths amounted to 171.

On the territory, nine people are hospitalized, one of them is in the intensive care unit.

The death of Sunday did not occur in one of the places of outbreak active in the region.

The two new cases have been registered at the CHSLD Le Faubourg (up to 66 people infected and 10 deaths) and the CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river (172 cases and 29 deaths).

Here are the data for other places of an outbreak in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), NURSING general Hospital of Quebec (160 cases, 34 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (16 cases and 1 death).

Recall that on Thursday, the CIUSSS in the National Capital has raised the opinion of an outbreak in the accommodation centre Paul-Triquet, there were up to 76 infected people and the place, deplores 15 deaths.

Chaudière-Appalaches

The region has a new case on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases in the Chaudière-Appalaches amounted to 513, two people are hospitalized and one of them is in the intensive care unit. The CISSS account 494 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

Le Soleil

