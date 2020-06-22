Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: only three new cases and another death
The two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at the CHSLD Le Faubourg.
June 21, 2020 16h29
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The region of Quebec only records two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. She also laments a new death.
In the National Capital, until 1804 people have been infected, 1309 of them are now restored. The total number of deaths amounted to 171.
On the territory, nine people are hospitalized, one of them is in the intensive care unit.
The death of Sunday did not occur in one of the places of outbreak active in the region.
The two new cases have been registered at the CHSLD Le Faubourg (up to 66 people infected and 10 deaths) and the CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river (172 cases and 29 deaths).